BWW's On This Day - August 21, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 21 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Pipeline
Napoli, Brooklyn
Marvin's Room
Endangered!
Seeing You
The Mentor
Company
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
Hamlet
I Loved Lucy
Gangsta Granny
Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812
Come Light My Cigarette
Baghdaddy
In and Of Itself
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Bat Out of Hell
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Broadway - 2016)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/3/17
