BWW's On This Day - August 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
A Parallelogram
On Your Feet
The Government Inspector
A Legendary Romance
Bat Out of Hell
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Napoli, Brooklyn
Marvin's Room
Pipeline
Endangered!
Seeing You
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Company
Hamlet
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17
CLOSING SOON:
Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Five Guys Named Moe
Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
Charm
Measure for Measure
How the Other Half Loves
A Parallelogram
On Your Feet
The Government Inspector
A Legendary Romance
Bat Out of Hell
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Napoli, Brooklyn
Marvin's Room
Pipeline
Endangered!
Seeing You
I Loved Lucy
The Mentor
Company
Hamlet
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
Hamlet
COMING UP: