BWW's On This Day - August 20, 2017

Aug. 20, 2017  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Five Guys Named Moe
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/16/17

Charm
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

Measure for Measure
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

How the Other Half Loves
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
opening 9/18/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

On Your Feet
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

Bat Out of Hell
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

I Loved Lucy
(West End - 0)
closing 9/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Company
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(London - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

COMING UP:

Monday August 21, 2017:
Broadway Community Rallies for 2017 Covenant House 'Sleep Out'
Monday August 21, 2017:
Jennifer Holliday Performs as Part of Bay Street's 'Music Mondays' Series
Monday August 21, 2017:
Lilli Cooper and More Set for Blake Daniel's Laura Marling Concert
Monday August 21, 2017:
Sally Field Discusses Storied Career and More in P-Town
Tuesday August 22, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Rachel Chavkin Helms TEAM's 'PRIMER' in Brooklyn
Tuesday August 22, 2017:
Stars from 'GREAT COMET' Send Off the Summer at Grand Central
Wednesday August 23, 2017:
DVR Alert - Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Performs on Today's GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Legendary Career of Hal Prince Hits the Great White Way in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' This Summer in 54 Below Return
Friday August 25, 2017:
Melissa Errico and Richard Troxell Lead KISS ME, KATE Concerts in The Hamptons

