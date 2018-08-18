BWW's On This Day - August 18, 2018

Aug. 18, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 18 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18

The Hurricane Party
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/29/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

Girl from the North Country
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18

Pamela's First Musical
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

The Heart of Rock & Roll
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18

Bullets Over Broadway
(East Haddam, CT (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/21/18

 CLOSING SOON:
Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
closing 8/18/18

Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

In & Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18

Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

The House That Will Not Stand
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Moulin Rouge! The Musical
(Boston - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Twelfth Night
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Dave
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

The Originalist
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Hello, Dolly!
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/25/18

A Monster Calls
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/25/18

Mike Birbiglia: The New One
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/25/18

Sweeney Todd
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 8/26/18

Skintight
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/26/18

The Color Purple
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/26/18

The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 8/26/18

COMING UP:

Sunday August 19, 2018:
Lesli Margherita, Jenna Leigh Green, and More Join 54 Sings P!nk
Tuesday August 21, 2018:
Jacob Burns Film Center to Have Special Screening of KING KONG


