BWW's On This Day - August 17, 2017

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 17 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

OPENING SOON:
Frozen
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

Come Light My Cigarette
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17

For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Burn All Night
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

Darling Grenadine
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17

If Only
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/19/17

The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17

Prince of Broadway
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17

The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

Small Mouth Sounds
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17

The Simon & Garfunkel Story
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17

As You Like It
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Oslo
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17

Follies
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17

Doubt, A Parable
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17

Footloose
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17

On the Shore of the Wide World
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17

Ain't Too Proud
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17

The Red Shoes
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17

 CLOSING SOON:
Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

Yank!
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17

On Your Feet
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17

Actually
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Parallelogram
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

The Government Inspector
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

A Legendary Romance
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17

Bat Out of Hell
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17

13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17

Dear Jane
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17

Napoli, Brooklyn
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Marvin's Room
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Pipeline
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17

Seeing You
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Endangered!
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17

Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

The Mentor
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

Hamlet
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17

COMING UP:

Friday August 18, 2017:
Goodspeed Debuts New Musical DARLING GRENADINE
Friday August 18, 2017:
Men with History in the Justice System Stage 5 MINUTES TO MIDNIGHT at MTC
Saturday August 19, 2017:
Andrea McArdle Headlines The Gateway Playhouse's Grand Reopening Gala
Saturday August 19, 2017:
Patricia Richardson Returns to Bucks County Playhouse in OTHER DESERT CITIES
Sunday August 20, 2017:
Casts of ALADDIN, MISS SAIGON Swap Tunes for a Good Cause
Sunday August 20, 2017:
Davis, Cusack & Buckley Headline ONLY A KINGDOM Musical Reading
Sunday August 20, 2017:
MISS SAIGON's Eva Noblezada Signs on for SHOW/SWAP
Monday August 21, 2017:
Broadway Community Rallies for 2017 Covenant House 'Sleep Out'
Monday August 21, 2017:
Jennifer Holliday Performs as Part of Bay Street's 'Music Mondays' Series
Monday August 21, 2017:
Sally Field Discusses Storied Career and More in P-Town
Tuesday August 22, 2017:
GREAT COMET's Rachel Chavkin Helms TEAM's 'PRIMER' in Brooklyn
Tuesday August 22, 2017:
Stars from 'GREAT COMET' Send Off the Summer at Grand Central
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Janet Ulrich Brooks Crowned Queen for Chicago Debut of THE AUDIENCE
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Legendary Career of Hal Prince Hits the Great White Way in PRINCE OF BROADWAY
Thursday August 24, 2017:
Lesli Margherita to 'Rule Her Kingdom' This Summer in 54 Below Return

