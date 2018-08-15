BWW's On This Day - August 15, 2018
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Neurosis
R.R.R.E.D.
Well Intentioned White People
Heartbreak House
SIX
I Was Most Alive with You
Jane Eyre
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Eugenius!
Heathers: The Musical
Sylvia
Last Days of Summer
Taj Express
Tootsie
Girl from the North Country
Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties
Pamela's First Musical
The Heart of Rock & Roll
Killer Joe
It Happened in Key West
Carmen La Cubana
In & Of Itself
Carmen Jones
Mary Page Marlowe
The House That Will Not Stand
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Twelfth Night
Dave
The Originalist
Hello, Dolly!
A Monster Calls
Mike Birbiglia: The New One
Sweeney Todd
Skintight
The Color Purple
The Saintliness of Margery Kempe
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Pretty Woman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/11/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 9/12/18
(New York - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
(San Diego, CA (Regional) - 2018)
opening 9/14/18
CLOSING SOON:
Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(West End - 0)
closing 8/18/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Boston - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/25/18
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/25/18
(Off-Broadway - 2016)
closing 8/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/26/18
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/26/18
(Off-Broadway - 0)
closing 8/26/18
Tuesday August 21, 2018:
Jacob Burns Film Center to Have Special Screening of KING KONG
