BWW's On This Day - August 15, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 15 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
Frozen
Come Light My Cigarette
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
Burn All Night
Darling Grenadine
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Prince of Broadway
The Red Letter Plays: In the Blood
Small Mouth Sounds
The Simon & Garfunkel Story
As You Like It
Oslo
Follies
Doubt, A Parable
Footloose
On the Shore of the Wide World
Ain't Too Proud
The Red Shoes
Afterglow
Yank!
A Parallelogram
The Government Inspector
Actually
On Your Feet
A Legendary Romance
Bat Out of Hell
13 the Musical
Dear Jane
Napoli, Brooklyn
Pipeline
Marvin's Room
Seeing You
Endangered!
Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour
The Mentor
Hamlet
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
13 the Musical
(West End - 2017)
opening 8/16/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/17/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Boston - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Chester, CT (Regional) - 2017)
opening 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/22/17
(Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 8/29/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/4/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/5/17
(London - 2017)
opening 9/6/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/8/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/11/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/12/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
opening 9/14/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/15/17
CLOSING SOON:
Disco Pigs
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/18/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/19/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(Broadway - 2015)
closing 8/20/17
(Williamstown, MA (Regional) - 2017)
closing 8/20/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/22/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 8/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/27/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/31/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/2/17
COMING UP: