BWW's On This Day - August 10, 2018

Aug. 10, 2018  

Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on August 10 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!

SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:

OPENING SOON:
Gettin' the Band Back Together
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/13/18

Passion
(Washington, DC (Regional) - 2018)
opening 8/14/18

Pretty Woman
(Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/16/18

Neurosis
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/17/18

R.R.R.E.D.
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/19/18

Well Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Well-Intentioned White People
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/22/18

Heartbreak House
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/28/18

SIX
(West End - 2018)
opening 8/30/18

I Was Most Alive with You
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Jane Eyre
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 8/31/18

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(US Tour - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

The Height of the Storm
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Eugenius!
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/1/18

Heathers: The Musical
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/3/18

Sylvia
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/6/18

Last Days of Summer
(Regional (US) - 2018)
opening 9/7/18

Taj Express
(West End - 2018)
opening 9/10/18

Tootsie
(Chicago - 2018)
opening 9/11/18

 CLOSING SOON:
The Chinese Lady
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Consent
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Pity
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Black Sparta
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/11/18

Love Never Dies
(US Tour - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

This Ain't No Disco
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

Afterglow
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/12/18

The Boys in the Band
(Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

James and the Giant Peach
(Regional (US) - 2018)
closing 8/12/18

Meet Me In St. Louis
(St. Louis, MO (Regional) - 0)
closing 8/12/18

Fairview
(New York - 0)
closing 8/12/18

Permission To Speak With Paul Mecurio
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/15/18

SpongeBob SquarePants
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/16/18

Killer Joe
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

It Happened in Key West
(West End - 0)
closing 8/18/18

Carmen La Cubana
(West End - 2018)
closing 8/18/18

In & Of Itself
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 8/19/18

Carmen Jones
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

Mary Page Marlowe
(Off-Broadway - 2018)
closing 8/19/18

COMING UP:

Monday August 13, 2018:
Brightman, Hildreth, Lindsay, & Stanley Join ASTEP Benefit At Joe's Pub
Monday August 13, 2018:
Munoz, Westrate & More Will Lead SOMEONE WILL ASSIST YOU Reading
Monday August 13, 2018:
Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More Join the Public's WE RISE
Tuesday August 14, 2018:
Signature's PASSION Will Be Led By Diaz, Leigh, Elder, and More


