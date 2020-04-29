BWWPrompts: Which Broadway Character Would You Want As Your Best Friend?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Instagram

"whizzer from falsettos. he can give me advice on my clothes and we can cook linguine together." @whizzer.wins

"Crutchie :) he's just so positive about things and I feel like he could make anyone smile no matter what. He'd be the sweetest most loyal best friend you could ask for." @gillianringmurray

"barbara maitland!! she's the nicest and most caring person" @anniemulvihill

"My good man Michael Mell, he's sweet, supportive and caring and we all need one of him!!" @ohboyitsananya

"Nigel and Portia from "Something Rotten" are the sweetest little nerds and I would love to have them in my life!" @oh.so.loverly

Twitter

"Beetlejuice. My life would never be boring, and we would go on all kinds of fun adventures around the world. I could sincerely look at him and say, 'I see you, I accept you, and I fear for my personal safety around you.'" @ryan_wessner

"Janice from Mean Girls. The perfect friend. Beautifully talented artist, loyal to an end, hypes you up, maliciously smart, I mean cmon" @evan_hample

"Jared Kleinman. Someone needs to tell him that having emotions is okay and that he doesn't have to pretend to be someone he's not and it's going to be me that does it" @probsnothawkeye

"Elphaba from Wicked! I know it sounds weird but I know Elphie can be very funny at times, and also she has a mind for courage and wisdom! You just need to take time to get along and you will be amazing friends" @c_arendelle

"Anastasia. So much. It's a "don't give up" "combined with a "stand up to that bullet" kind of attitude." @singmallet

Facebook

"Dawn from Waitress because every once in a while you need a good laugh. Especially being quarantined in NY doing the same thing day after day you need to find some fun in the midst of this crazy time and I believe that Dawn would fulfill that!" Theresa Kent

"Jenna! She's strong, friendly, and definitely the queen of kindness and goodness. Plus we can bake pies together." Kim HK

"Elle Woods from Legally Blonde. She's loyal, smart, determined and the best shopping buddy." Anissa Lubbers

"I definitely would want to be friends with Sally Bowles! I just wouldn't want to end up as Elsie from Chelsea." Darnell Lee

"Angel from Rent. You see the impact he had on his friends in just one year and how much love and fun exuded from him." Vicki Asato





