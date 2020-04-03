BWWPrompts: A Life Without Theatre Is Like...

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked you to finish the sentence: A life without theatre is like...

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"this. *crying face emoji*" @mcclurerob (Yes, THAT mcclurerob)

"Life without theatre is Les Miserables" @alyanna_sy

"A life without theater is like waitress without pies and Newsies without dance it doesn't make sense" @musicals_fans24601

"Peanut butter without jelly" @kierankhanna123

"Hades without Persephone" @bailey_b_007

Twitter

"...a rose that grows but never blooms." @ChangingTides80

"the seasons without summer, rock & roll without a drummer, a beat that you can't follow... you get the picture!" @irlsharpayevans

"The planet without Lin-Manuel Miranda. Two horrible scenarios..." @Blacksh33757482

"A world without expression" @theartsandcam

"//- a life without getting to know who you really are." @9Centlydia

Facebook

"A life without Theatre or any form of artistic enjoyment really isn't much of a life at all." - Kathleen Casaceli

"a Sutton Foster show without a tap dance number." - Michael Doyle Graves

"A heart without a beat" - Denise Tobin Bajdek

"Why bother" - Joe Caramanica

"Act 2 of Into the Woods." - Jarrod Pfarr





