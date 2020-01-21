BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of A SOLDIER'S PLAY- Live at 6pm!

Tonight's the night! A Soldier's Play opens officially today, January 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

A Soldier's Play stars David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jerry O'Connell, McKinley Belcher III, Rob Demery, Jared Grimes, Billy Eugene Jones, Nate Mann, Warner Miller, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Lee Aaron Rosen.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 6pm to watch LIVE as the best of Broadway walks the red carpet!





