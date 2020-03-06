BWW TV: Watch Broadway Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet at GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY- Live at 5:30pm!

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The Belasco Theatre will be the place to be later today as Girl from the North Country celebrates its opening night.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Be sure to tune in at 5:30pm to watch as the best of Broadway walks the red carpet LIVE!





