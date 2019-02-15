NEW YORK CITY
Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY

BWW TV: Steve Ross Continues The Love At Birdland With His One-Night-Only Show A POST-VALENTINE CABARET

Feb. 15, 2019  

Legendary cabaret entertainer Steve Ross will bring his one-man show HOW DO YOU LIKE YOUR LOVE? - A POST-VALENTINE CABARET to Birdland for one night only on Monday, February 18. The show will feature the music of Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, Stephen Sondheim, and many more well-known composers from the Great American Songbook.

Ahead of the show, I sat down with Ross at Birdland for an educational and enjoyable chat. Check out the video below!

Steve Ross's HOW DO YOU LIKE YOUR LOVE? - A POST-VALENTINE CABARET will play at Birdland on February 18 at 7:00 PM. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.

BWW TV: Steve Ross Continues The Love At Birdland With His One-Night-Only Show A POST-VALENTINE CABARET
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles

TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE

TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE

Interview: Robbie Rozelle on His Upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below Recording Concerts

Interview: Robbie Rozelle on His Upcoming Feinstein's/54 Below Recording Concerts

Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Star Hailey Kilgore's Solo Debut at F/54

Review: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Star Hailey Kilgore's Solo Debut at F/54

TV: Charles Busch Talks NATIVE NEW YORKER at 54 Below

TV: Charles Busch Talks NATIVE NEW YORKER at 54 Below

From This Author Eugene Ebner

Eugene Ebner is an experienced vocal entertainer, reporter and TV host. Eugene and his husband Paul Page are the owners of Ebner-Page Productions, which produces (read more...)

  • BWW TV: Steve Ross Continues The Love At Birdland With His One-Night-Only Show A POST-VALENTINE CABARET
  • BWW TV: Billy Stritch Discusses his Love-Filled MY WINTER VALENTINE At Birdland
  • BWW TV: Charles Busch Connects to His New York Roots in His Latest Show at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • BWW TV: Jennifer Roberts Celebrates Her Love For Sheldon Harnick at The Laurie Beechman Theatre
  • BWW TV: Ann Hampton Callaway and Billy Stritch Celebrate the Music of Linda Ronstadt at Birdland
  • BWW TV: Cabaret Producer and Host Stephen Hanks Talks Upcoming CABARET CAMPAIGNS: RIDE THE BLUE WAVE Victory Shows at Don't Tell Mama

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE