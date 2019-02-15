BWW TV: Steve Ross Continues The Love At Birdland With His One-Night-Only Show A POST-VALENTINE CABARET

Click Here for More Articles on NEW YORK CITY
Legendary cabaret entertainer Steve Ross will bring his one-man show HOW DO YOU LIKE YOUR LOVE? - A POST-VALENTINE CABARET to Birdland for one night only on Monday, February 18. The show will feature the music of Cole Porter, Cy Coleman, Stephen Sondheim, and many more well-known composers from the Great American Songbook.
Ahead of the show, I sat down with Ross at Birdland for an educational and enjoyable chat. Check out the video below!
Steve Ross's HOW DO YOU LIKE YOUR LOVE? - A POST-VALENTINE CABARET will play at Birdland on February 18 at 7:00 PM. For tickets and information, visit birdlandjazz.com.
Eugene Ebner
Eugene Ebner is an experienced vocal entertainer, reporter and TV host. Eugene and his husband Paul Page are the owners of Ebner-Page Productions, which produces (read more...)
