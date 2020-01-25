BWW TV: See Tommy Bracco In An Exclusive Interview At BroadwayCon 2020 - Live at 4:15pm!

The world will know that BroadwayWorld is chatting with Newsies and Pretty Woman's Tommy Bracco live from this year's BroadwayCon! Be sure to in today at 4:15pm on BroadwayWorld's Facebook page to hear Tommy chat about Broadway and beyond!

Have a question for Tommy? Be sure to submit them on Twitter with #AskTommyBWW for a chance for it to be answered on air!

Tommy Bracco is an original cast member from Broadway's Newsies and Pretty Woman, originating the roles of Spot Colon and Guilio respecitvely. He has also been seen on stage in The Hairy Ape at The Park Avenue Armory and A Chorus Line and New York City Center. He is also known for his appearance as a houseguest on CBS's Big Brother 21. His other television and film credits include Newsies The Musical Live, Fourth Man Out, and Nurse Jackie.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristen Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.





