BWW TV: On the 2019 Jimmy Awards Red Carpet- Watch Live at 6:15pm!

High School theatre steps into the spotlight tonight!

Tonight's the night! The 11th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will be presented tonight, June 24 at 7:30PM at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre. The six presenters will include Derek Klena(Jagged Little Pill), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Jimmy Awards alumni and current Broadway stars Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), RENEÉ RAPP (Mean Girls), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), and Stephanie Styles (Kiss Me, Kate).

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt.

The Jimmy Award nominees prepare for their debut on a Broadway stage during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members, plus other theatre professionals.

Student performers qualify for the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,700 high schools and 100,000 students participate in these annual events.

Tune in at 6:15pm as we take you LIVE to the red carpet! Then check back at 7:30pm to watch the ceremony in its entirety.





