BWW TV Exclusive: Gettin Peggy With It With Broadway's Hunks Featuring Andy Karl, Joshua Henry, Kyle Selig, and More!

In this exclusive video, Peggy sits down with some of Broadway's hunkiest hunks - featuring Andy Karl, Nick Adams, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ben Frankhauser, Joshua Henry, Kyle Selig, and more! Check out the full video below!

In Peggy's world, what's old is new again. Originally from Detroit, Peggy Jenkins now resides in Harlem. When people see her on the street they often say, "Who are you supposed to be?" And "Is she ok?" She's part Jiminy Glick, part 50's escapee, and all nerve. She enjoys a good roast-who doesn't?



Created by Morgan James during her run of "Motown: the musical", Peggy is a hobby run amok. Sometimes you can't let go of a great (non-speaking, non- credited, cut track) role on Broadway, and you HAVE to let her live on! And that's what MJ did, because she has too much free time. For some reason her friends encourage her...



Disclaimer: Ellyn and Morgan LOVE Broadway, but they also love a good laugh. We hope you do too!

