BWW Previews: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Fox Cities P.A.C.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will perform at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton from December 4 through December 15. Here's what you should know before seeing the show.

- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA features a popular and familiar score by Andrew Lloyd Webber that includes "Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," and more.

- The current production is a new take on the classic hit. It includes new staging, special effects, lighting design, scenic design, costume design, and choreography.

- THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is one of the largest touring productions today, with 52 performs in the cast and orchestra.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA runs from December 4 through December 15. Tickets are still available.

