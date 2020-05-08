BWW Previews: HERSHEY FELDER AS IRVING BERLIN Live Stream

As theaters across the country are desperately struggling to stay afloat, this Sunday night Hershey Felder is planning a truly one-of-a-kind benefit.

FLORENCE, ITALY: The production company Hershey Felder Presents has announced Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, a livestream musical event set to benefit 13 theatres and arts organizations across the United States as they work to offset the devastating economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Immigrant Songwriter Who Gave America a Voice.

Mother's Day, May 10th, 2020

5 pm PDT, 7pm CDT, 8 pm EDT

"Over the past 25 years, the stages of many theatres across the United States have been my home for 11 out of 12 months each year," said Felder in a statement. "Yet, for the first time in all these years, I find myself at 'home,' here in Florence, Italy. As otherworldly as it is here, I am still drawn to the many theatres that have given me homes over the years, and so together we have created a nationwide event paying tribute to America's greatest songwriter, Irving Berlin. Proceeds from this event will benefit each of the many participating theatres throughout the nation."

The one-man-show will stream live from Florence on Sunday, May 10, airing in the United States at 5 p.m. PST, 7 p.m. CDT, and 8 p.m. EDT. With the help of director Trevor Hay and a Florence-based film crew-all of whom have been safely quarantining-Felder will recreate the set of Irving Berlin's Beekman Place home to bring to life the remarkable journey and music behind the Tin Pan Alley hit maker. Viewers can expect to hear some of the composer's most popular and enduring songs, including "Alexander's Ragtime Band," "Always," "Blue Skies," "God Bless America," "Puttin' on the Ritz," "There's No Business Like Show Business," and "White Christmas."

Theatres and organizations participating in the event include:

Tickets are $50 per household and can be purchased on the websites of each of the participating theatres.

Hershey Felder is a one-of-a-kind performer and this live broadcast of his Irving Berlin show will be a wonderful glimpse at his unique art. During the pandemic, many artists and arts organizations have helped the public deal with the loneliness and frustration of quarantine, thought live at-home broadcasts. But little has been said about the plight of the theaters who have their life-blood cut off, and who have been struggling to come to grips with uncertain futures. This performance will go a long way to bring attention to an industry that has been especially impacted, and provide much needed assistance to several of our most beloved theaters.

