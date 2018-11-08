BWW Live Will Chat with THE FERRYMAN Stars Niall Wright & Fra Fee Tomorrow at 5pm!

Tomorrow, November 9th, (5:00pm EST) BroadwayWorld's Steve Schonberg is getting up close and personal with not one, but two stars of The Ferryman- Niall Wright and Fra Fee. Don't forget to tune in to our official Facebook page to submit your questions live or send us questions in advance on Twitter @BroadwayWorld with #AskFerrymanBWW.

Tune in on Friday at 5:00pm to watch live!

Niall Wright originated this in London. Recent graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and is making his Broadway debut. Theatre: The Ferryman, By the Bog of Cats (The Abbey, Dublin), Macbeth (Lyric, Belfast). Film/TV: Mad Bob, Good Vibrations, James, Middletown, Mickybo & Me (Working Title Films/Universal); "6 Degrees" (BBC); "Dani's Castle," "Millie Inbetween" (CBBC); "Lore" (Amazon/Valhalla Entertainment).

Fee's theatre credits include: The Ferryman (Whatsonstage Award, Best Supporting Actor in a Play); Wind in the Willows (Theatre Royal Plymouth); The Fix (Union); As You Like It (NT); The Last Five Years (Lyric); Romeo and Juliet, My Cousin Rachel (Gate Theatre Dublin/Spoleto); Candide (Menier Chocolate Factory); A Man of No Importance (Salisbury Playhouse); Follies (Opéra de Toulon); Les Misérables (Queens). Film/TV: Animals (2019), Spanish Princess, Troubles, Monochrome, Les Misérables.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You