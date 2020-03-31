Click Here for More Articles on Ben's 10
BWW Exclusive: Watch Ben Cameron Countdown the Best Songs About Isolation on Ben's Ten- Live Thursday at 3pm!
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!
This week, we kick off the series with the 10 best showtunes about isolation. Which songs will make the list? Tune in on Thursday, April 2 at 3pm to find out!
VIDEO: Ben Platt and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform 'You Will Be Found' on James Corden's HOMEFEST
Last night, CBS presented HOMEFEST: James Corden's LATE LATE SHOW SPECIAL, hosted by James Corden. One of the performers was Ben Platt, who joined the... (read more)
Living Room Concert: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings HAMILTON
Today we've got Lin-Manuel Miranda singing from HAMILTON!... (read more)
PBS Streams Shows From Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances Series For Free
PBS has unlocked a selection of its shows and concerts in its Live From Lincoln Center and Great Performances series, for a limited time.... (read more)
Actor David Schramm Has Passed Away At Age 73
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that David Schramm has passed away. Schramm was a founding member of The Acting Company. The company's Margot Harl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Rounds Up His Favorite 'Any Dream Will Do' Covers
Andrew Lloyd Webber called on fans to submit videos of themselves singing Any Dream Will Do, for a chance to win a pair of tickets to his production o... (read more)
Update: Adam Schlesinger is in a Medically Induced Coma After Contracting COVID-19
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, reports have been circulating that Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Adam Schlesinger is in a medicall... (read more)
