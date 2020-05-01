BWW Exclusive: Join the Piano Party with the Marie's Crisis Weekend Warm-Up- Live at 3:30pm!
Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.
This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Cameron McIntosh, Yvette Monique Clark and Adam Tilford! Tune in today at 3:30pm to join the piano party!
If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney a tip (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen) or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!
Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC.
Adam Tilford is a composer/pianist/musical director and vocal coach in New York City. He has performed/directed at various regional theaters across the country and accompanied at every major cabaret club in Manhattan. He's has led piano bar showtunes singalongs at Maries Crisis in NYC as well in Melbourne and Sydney Australia, at Overtures Piano Bar in London and in Central Park as part of Darren Criss' Elsie Dest. He is also an educator directing/accompanying/organizing at multiple schools and independent theatre groups throughout New York State. (Venmo: @Adam-Tilford-1)
Yvette Monique Clark has performed in her cabaret, "Let's Give Em Something To Talk About", to sold out audiences, Gun and Powder, Ain't Misbehavin', Smokey Joe's Café, and The Wiz. But when she's not on the road you can find her singing and slinging cocktails at Marie's Crisis Café. (Venmo: @Yvette-Clark / paypal.me/yvetteclark1969)
Cameron McIntosh is an actor and director from Atlanta. He's been a New Yorker for ten years, and has sang and done everything but play the piano at Marie's Crisis for seven.(Venmo: @CamMcintosh / paypal.me/cammci )
There are few places in New York City that are as iconic and well known as the shows and musicals on Broadway. Tourists from all over the world descend on the city and pay top dollar to see the most talented singers in the world perform in the city that never sleeps. Yet that culture and passion for broadway style music is not relegated just to midtown and broadway. Located within the West Village is a dive bar that epitomizes a deep love for show tune music, community, and fun.
