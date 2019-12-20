BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Rachel Bay Jones In Concert In Provincetown!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on December 30th or December 31st at The Art House in Provincetown, Massachusetts. The contest will run now through December 23rd at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Rachel Bay Jones' Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Tony Award For Best Featured Actress In A Musical, Drama League Distinguished Performance Award Nomination), Pippin, Hair, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown. Her Off-Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen (Lucille Lortel Award For Outstanding Featured Actress In A Musical, Drama Desk Nomination, Second Stage Theatre), First Daughter Suite (The Public Theater), Hello Again (Drama League Nomination, Transport Group). She was also seen on the national tour of Pasek And Paul's A Christmas Story (Mother). Her regional credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King And I. She has been seen on television in ABC's "The Family" And FX's "Louie."

Get tickets to see Rachel Bay Jones with Seth Rudetsky at The Art House with tickets starting at $50 here!





