BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Kelli O'Hara In Concert In Boston!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony winner Kelli O'Hara in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on January 9, 2020 at The Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. The contest will run now through January 2nd at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Kelli starred most recently this season in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me Kate, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. On Broadway, Kelli's portrayal of Anna Leonowens in the critically acclaimed revival of The King & I,garnered her the 2015 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, along with Grammy, Drama League and Outer Critics nominations. She then reprised her Tony Winning role while making her West End debut for which The Times hailed her as "Broadway musical's undisputed queen" adding " Kelli O'Hara does not just play Anna, she owns the part". Other Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle nominations), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Pajama Game (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Light in the Piazza (Tony & Drama Desk nominations), Sweet Smell of Success, Follies, Dracula, and Jekyll & Hyde.

