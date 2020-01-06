BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets To See Jeremy Jordan In Concert In San Francisco!

Get ready because we're giving you a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan in concert with Seth Rudetsky! The winner will receive two tickets to the concert on January 19, 2020 at The Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, California. The contest will run now through January 12th at 11:59PM EST, so make sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Jeremy Jordan first appeared on Broadway in the musical Rock of Ages. He then won the starring role of Tony in Broadway's revival of West Side Story followed by the initial production of Bonnie & Clyde in Sarasota, Florida, starring opposite Laura Osnes. This was followed by his first feature film, Joyful Noise, opposite Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah. Todd Graff, who wrote and directed the film, decided to cast him in the movie after coincidentally attending Jeremy's very first performance as the lead in Rock of Ages. In the fall of 2011, Jeremy was cast as Jack Kelly in Disney's world premiere production of Newsies at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. He played Jack at night, and during the day rehearsed the Broadway production of Bonnie & Clyde, after which he returned to Newsies to star in its new run on Broadway, which earned him critical raves and a Tony nomination as Best Actor in a Musical for this star-making role - and a Grammy nomination for the cast album. While starring in Newsies on Broadway at night, he appeared regularly on NBC's hit series Smash. Jeremy also starred in the film adaptation of The Last 5 Years, opposite Oscar and Tony nominee, Anna Kendrick, from the cult musical from Jason Robert Brown was directed by Richard LaGravenese. Jeremy also starred as real life Peter Pan writer J.M. Barrie in the stage musical version of Finding Neverland, directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus at Boston's legendary A.R.T. theatre. Jeremy reprised his role as Jack Kelly in Disney's live filmed stage production of Newsieswhich opened in movie theaters around the country last year. He also appears as the voice of Varian in Disney Channel's new animated series, Tangled, based on the 2010 hit movie. Jeremy most recently starred in The CW drama Supergirl opposite Melissa Benoist. On Broadway he played opposite Scandal star Kerry Washington in the drama American Son, which was also recently filmed for Netflix.

Get tickets to see Jeremy Jordan with Seth Rudetsky at The Herbst Theatre with tickets tickets starting at $50 here!





