BWW Contest: Win Two Tickets And A Meet-And-Greet At WE WILL ROCK YOU on Tour!

Get ready because BroadwayWorld is giving you the chance to win tickets to see the music of Queen come to life on stage in the national tour of We Will Rock You! The winner will receive two tickets and a meet-and-greet at the show's December 27th performance at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium in Calgary, Canada. The contest will run now through December 15th, at 11:59 PM EST. Be sure to enter for your chance to win TODAY!

Since 2002, over 16 million theatregoers in 19 countries have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production which is based on the songs of Queen with a book by Ben Elton ("The Young Ones," "Blackadder, "Popcorn"). The original West End production featured music supervision from Brian May and Roger Taylor, and Elton fashioned this futuristic story around more than 24 of Queen's biggest hit songs including: "We Are the Champions," "Radio Ga Ga," "I Want To Break Free," "Somebody To Love," "Killer Queen," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Under Pressure," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Another One Bites The Dust" and, of course, "We Will Rock You."

We Will Rock You follows two revolutionaries, Galileo and Scaramouche, on a quest to save rock n' roll in a post-apocalyptic world where there are no musical instruments and rock n' roll has died. They join a small group of societal outcasts, the Bohemians, as they fight to take back the iPlanet from the all-powerful Globalsoft, led by the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock 'n roll.





