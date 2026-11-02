BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, THE BALLET to Premiere at Guggenheim New York Dance Festival

Works & Process presents the 5th Underground Uptown Dance Festival January 13-18, 2027, gathering audiences at Guggenheim New York for a dynamic celebration of ballet, dance-theater, modern, and tap, featuring artists supported from studio to stage with fully funded Works & Process creative residencies.

The premiere of Brokeback Mountain, the Ballet, opens the festival. The Works & Process production and commission based on the acclaimed short story by Annie Proulx will feature choreography by Pontus Lidberg and music by David Conte. The festival also includes works by David Dorfman Dance, Orlando Hernández & The Knee-Heart Connection, Julia Antinozzi, and John Manzari. Limón Dance Company's The Moor's Pavane Reimagined by internationally acclaimed choreographer Akram Khan closes the festival. Part of JanArtsNYC, the festival illuminates the creative process behind new work, bringing audiences closer to the artists, ideas, and collaborations shaping the future of the performing arts.

Also in January is The Minotaur by Luis Quintero, directed by Lisa Peterson, a Hudson Valley Shakespeare commission developed through a Works & Process residency at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center and presented in collaboration with Under the Radar - Under Construction.

Performances will take place January 13–15 at 8 p.m. at the Peter B. Lewis Theater at the Guggenheim New York. Tickets start at $15. For more information and tickets, visit worksandprocess.org.

When words fail, dance speaks.

Set in the American West before same-sex marriage was legal, Brokeback Mountain, the Ballet follows the tragic romance of Ennis and Jack, two shepherds, lost for words, caught between desire, fear, conflict, and intimacy...burdened with the unspoken depths of longing.

See the premiere of this one-act ballet, choreographed by Pontus Lidberg with music by David Conte and based on Annie Proulx's iconic short story. World-class dancers bring to life the emotional restraint, rugged beauty, and tragic yearning that has made the story a cornerstone of literature and film.

All are invited to continue the conversation at a reception in the rotunda.

Brokeback Mountain, the Ballet was commissioned by Works & Process and Green Box Arts. The work was developed during Works & Process residencies at Bethany Arts Community, Green Box Arts, Modern Accord Depot, and The Campus at Marlboro Music.

Music commissioning is supported by the Charles and Joan Gross Family Foundation and The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation.

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