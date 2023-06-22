BROADWAY PRIDE: SONGS OF GAY LOVE Featuring Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia And More Available Now

"Broadway Pride: Songs of Gay Love"--a three-CD set benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS--is available now. This all-star collection features Broadway and nightclub favorites--straight and gay alike.

Produced by ASCAP Award-winner Chip Deffaa, the recordings feature such noted performers as Seth Sikes, Lee Roy Reams, Stephen Bogardus, Jon Peterson, Sidney Myer, Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia, Barrett Foa, Jay Rogers, Bobby Belfry, Luis Villabon, Jarrod Cafaro, Keith Anderson, Timothy Britten Parker, Kristy Cates, Baby Jane Dexter, Tom Andersen, Trent Armand Kendall, Chip Deffaa, Alec Deland, Luka Fric, Charlie Franklin, Belle Calaway, Mark William, Jeffrey Sewell, Clark Kinkaide, David Warren, Magnus Tonning Riis, John Brady, Cody Jordan, Adam Barta, Suzanne Dressler, Bailey Cummings, Tyler DuBoys, Amanda Andrews, Santa Claire Hirsch. Richard Danley is musical director.

The three CDs in this specially-priced set ("Gay Love," "My Man," "I Must Have that Man") feature songs by writers ranging from Cole Porter, Noel Coward, and Billy Strayhorn to Michael Holland, Anthony Rapp, and Chip Deffaa.

"Ten percent of the proceeds go to my favorite charity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. We're happy if we can raise a few bucks for a good cause," Deffaa notes. He adds: "Gay love, of course, has been around forever. Kinsey said it's part of our mammalian heritage. And we've got some terrific performers putting across with flair numbers both old and new. Lots of showmanship here. Lots for any musical-theater devotee--straight or gay--to savor. This set is our contribution to this month's Pride celebrations. But these recordings are a joy to listen to, any time. And I'm grateful to every wonderful performer heard on these tracks." Slau Halatyn handled audio engineering. Frank Avellino did graphic design. And Steve Garin, Matthew Nardozzi, and Jessee D. Riehl are thanked for their help in various ways.

Get your copy here!