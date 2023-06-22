BROADWAY PRIDE: SONGS OF GAY LOVE Featuring Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia And More Available Now

Album features songs from Cole Porter, Noel Coward, and Billy Strayhorn to Michael Holland, Anthony Rapp, and Chip Deffaa.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Auli'i Cravalho, Jordan Fisher, Norm Lewis, and More Will Lead Manhattan Concert Producti Photo 3 Cravalho, Fisher, Lewis, and More Will Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Concert
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 4 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

BROADWAY PRIDE: SONGS OF GAY LOVE Featuring Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia And More Available Now

BROADWAY PRIDE: SONGS OF GAY LOVE Featuring Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia And More Available Now

"Broadway Pride: Songs of Gay Love"--a three-CD set benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS--is available now. This all-star collection features Broadway and nightclub favorites--straight and gay alike. 

Produced by ASCAP Award-winner Chip Deffaa, the recordings feature such noted performers as Seth Sikes, Lee Roy Reams, Stephen Bogardus, Jon Peterson, Sidney Myer, Santino Fontana, John Tartaglia, Barrett Foa, Jay Rogers, Bobby Belfry, Luis Villabon, Jarrod Cafaro, Keith Anderson, Timothy Britten Parker, Kristy Cates, Baby Jane Dexter, Tom Andersen, Trent Armand Kendall, Chip Deffaa, Alec Deland, Luka Fric, Charlie Franklin, Belle Calaway, Mark William, Jeffrey Sewell, Clark Kinkaide, David Warren, Magnus Tonning Riis, John Brady, Cody Jordan, Adam Barta, Suzanne Dressler, Bailey Cummings, Tyler DuBoys, Amanda Andrews, Santa Claire Hirsch. Richard Danley is musical director.

The three CDs in this specially-priced set ("Gay Love," "My Man," "I Must Have that Man") feature songs by writers ranging from Cole Porter, Noel Coward, and Billy Strayhorn to Michael Holland, Anthony Rapp, and Chip Deffaa.

"Ten percent of the proceeds go to my favorite charity, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. We're happy if we can raise a few bucks for a good cause," Deffaa notes. He adds: "Gay love, of course, has been around forever. Kinsey said it's part of our mammalian heritage. And we've got some terrific performers putting across with flair numbers both old and new. Lots of showmanship here. Lots for any musical-theater devotee--straight or gay--to savor. This set is our contribution to this month's Pride celebrations. But these recordings are a joy to listen to, any time. And I'm grateful to every wonderful performer heard on these tracks." Slau Halatyn handled audio engineering. Frank Avellino did graphic design. And Steve Garin, Matthew Nardozzi, and Jessee D. Riehl are thanked for their help in various ways.

Get your copy here!



RELATED STORIES

1
Reviews: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance Theatre Photo
Reviews: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS World Premiere at Alliance Theatre

The Alliance Theatre world premiere musical, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is now on stage. What did the critics think? Based on the critically acclaimed and best-selling novel, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS takes audiences on an adventure filled with romance, deception, and a little bit of magic.

2
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores! Photo
Review Roundup: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at Encores!

Up next at New York City Center, the Encores! season continues with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. Encores! The Light in the Piazza runs for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center.

3
Kelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the Main Reasons Shes Moving to NYC Photo
Kelly Clarkson Says Broadway Is One of the 'Main Reasons' She's Moving to NYC

Last month, Clarkson revealed that she was writing a Broadway musical. During an interview on the TODAY Show this morning, Clarkson revealed that Broadway is one of the 'main reasons' she moved from Los Angeles to New York City. Watch the interview clip now!

4
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Photo
Video: Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunite in an episode of Carpool Karaoke, where Gleeks get the moment they have been waiting for: Lea and Darren reuniting to belt out Broadway showstoppers...and also Meat Loaf? Watch the video clip from the episode now!

More Hot Stories For You

Exclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure ParkExclusive: Stars Pose Backstage at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park
Grace Gummer, Mamie Gummer & Louisa Jacobson to Star in THREE SISTERS at Williamstown Theatre FestivalGrace Gummer, Mamie Gummer & Louisa Jacobson to Star in THREE SISTERS at Williamstown Theatre Festival
Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund Video: Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Jewelle Blackman & Tom Hewitt Extend Runs in HADESTOWNJewelle Blackman & Tom Hewitt Extend Runs in HADESTOWN

Videos

Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love Video Video: WICKED Dance Captain Lisa Finegold Shares How She Leads Every Project with Love
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover Video
Watch Lea Michele & Darren Criss Bring Back a GLEE Cover
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund  Video
Brian Stokes Mitchell Reflects on His 19-Year Chairmanship of the Entertainment Community Fund 
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US Video
Alex Edelman Unpacks What to Expect from JUST FOR US
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You