BRANKO MILISKOVIĆ - LUST Comes to The Tank in September

The performance is on September 9th at 7:00PM.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Lust is a psychological force producing intense desire for something, or circumstance while already having a significant amount of the desired object. Lust can take any form such as the lust for sexuality (libido), money, or power.

In a black box theatre, surrounded by the audience, Serbian artist Branko Milisković performs an erotic dreamy situation in which the body touches, feels and smears itself, supported by the mesmerising sound piece of the same title, produced for the radio back in 2021, adjusted for this performance. The viewer is drawn into the scene as a voyeur, witnessing the image of seduction and pure pleasure of self delusion. The smooth body that radiates and mediates between the conscience and the primitive desires, becomes a fetishised object, a symbol of sexual desire that is self-stimulating, but also as a political body, a symbol of manipulation, greed, power and crime.

Artist: Branko Milisković
Sound: ""ArsAcustica"" Croatian Radio 3, Zagreb
Promo photo by Maryam Mohammadi
Graphic design by Branko Milisković
Supported by Saša Marčeta Foundation

CW: Graphic nudity

*Please note that this performance will be presented at the Tank's in-person performance space at 312 W 36th St. All attendees and artists will be required to display proof of two doses of an approved covid vaccination before being admitted to the space. Patrons will also be required to wear masks while indoors at all times.




