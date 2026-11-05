BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center Will Present CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL! for Family Audiences

BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center presents CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG: THE MUSICAL! on Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 11AM and 2PM. Tickets are $40 general admission / $30 with Family 5Club Membership and may be purchased online or by calling 212-220-1460x3. BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus (199 Chambers Street, NY, NY 10007).

Based on the beloved children's book series and media franchise, Clifford The Big Red Dog bounds onto the stage in a new musical comedy adventure that celebrates friendship, imagination and the magic of unconditional love. Featuring original music by viral singer/songwriter duo Sam Tsui and Casey Breves and a book by Emmy-winning writer Matt Hoverman, the show will delight kids ages 3-8 – and nostalgic parents who remember Clifford too.

Emily Elizabeth adores her new puppy, the tiny red runt of the litter. When her giant love makes Clifford grow into a giant dog, the family trades their city apartment for a house on Birdwell Island. Worried his colossal clumsiness is keeping Emily Elizabeth from making friends, Clifford wishes he never grew so big – and it works! He enjoys a small-dog-sized day, until his adventurous owner and her new friends get stuck in a place from which only a big red dog can save them.

Clifford The Big Red Dog: The Musical! is part of the Tribeca PAC Family Series. A Family 5Club Membership ($150) includes five tickets for $30 to any Family Series production. More information about a 5Club Membership and the 2026-27 family series performance calendar is available here.

CREATIVE TEAM

Sam Tsui & Casey Breves (Music & Lyrics) Sam Tsui and Casey Breves are a married songwriting duo who have been creating viral music together since they met singing a cappella at Yale. Sam was among the first independent musicians to harness the power of social media to cultivate an international following with 3+ million subscribers and over a billion views. Casey was a member of the Grammy- winning classical vocal ensemble Chanticleer, and performs across the US, Europe, and Asia as a pop and classical vocalist. Since becoming parents they have penned a children's book ('Why Do We Sing?', published by HarperCollins and illustrated by Tsui) and a companion album of original kid's music released on Republic Records. Their debut original musical theatre piece 'Eight Immortals' is a 2025 Pipeline award winner.

Matt Hoverman (Book) is a TV writer for kids (Emmy, Humanitas and Sentinel Awards for Arthur, Curious George, Fancy Nancy, Sofia the First, Firebuds, Batwheels, RoboGobo) and a playwright for grown-ups. His farcical comedies (Puck'd: A Middle-Aged Summer Night's Dream, Who You See Here, The Glint, The Next Best Thing, Thrillsville, In Transit and Christmas Shorts) have been produced/developed by the La Jolla Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, The Acting Company, Martha's Vineyard Playhouse, Westport Playhouse, Broadway's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (in a gala reading starring Jean Smart, Beau Bridges, Michael McKean and Cecily Strong), Ojai Playwrights Conference, Edward Albee Foundation - and won the FringeNYC Best Playwriting Award and the Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival. Musicals include: The Audience (co-book writer, Transport Group, 3 Drama Desk nom's), Disney Junior Dream Factory (book/lyrics, Disneyland Paris) and Together Apart: It's Okay, Mom! (book/lyrics with music by Lisa Loeb, Broadway on Demand, starring JoBeth Williams and Josh Hamilton). As an actor, he voiced many villains on cartoons like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Sonic X and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. ABOUT MATT | matt-hoverman

Laura Brandel (Director/ Choreographer) NYC based director, choreographer and champion of new work. TheaterWorksUSA tour director/choreographer of The Pout Pout Fish, Dot Dot Dot, Henry and Mudge and A Christmas Carol. The Global director and choreographer of Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration. Laura has developed new musicals with New York Theater Barn, NAMT, Dramatists Guild Foundation, Prospect Theater Company and more. 2017 Drama League Leo Shull New Musicals Directing Fellow, Lincoln Center Directors Lab and 2026 Broadway Woman's Fund list of Women to Watch on Broadway. www.LauraMovesPeople.com

ABOUT THEATERWORKSUSA

TheaterWorksUSA (Barbara Pasternack, Producing Artistic Director; Tegan Meyer, Managing Director) has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. TWUSA believes that access to art—and theater, in particular—is vital. Since 1967, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award- winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals. Acclaimed alumni include Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent), Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America), Miguel Cervantes (Hamilton); Tony Award nominees Nell Benjamin and Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde: The Musical), Robert O'Hara (Slave Play); Tony Award winners Sam Pinkleton (Oh, Mary!), Will Aronson (Maybe Happy Ending), Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Tony award-winning writers, Ragtime, Once on This Island), Jerry Zaks (Guys and Dolls), Chuck Cooper (The Life); Grammy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Disney's Frozen); EGOT recipients Robert Lopez (Disney's Frozen), Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land). TheaterWorksUSA is the recipient of the Lucille Lortel Special Award, Drama Desk Special Award, Medal of Honor from The Actors Fund (Entertainment Community Fund), and a variety of awards highlighting the quality productions produced throughout its history. WWW.TWUSA.ORG

ABOUT BMCC TRIBECA PAC

BMCC Tribeca PAC is Downtown Manhattan's premier presenter of the arts, reaching audiences from the college community, downtown residential and business communities, local schools, families, and audiences of all ages. BMCC Tribeca PAC strives to present a broad global perspective through the presentation of high-quality artistic work in music, theatre, dance, film and visual arts.

BMCC Tribeca PAC is located on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus, 199 Chambers Street (between Greenwich Avenue & West Street) and is convenient to the 2/3, A/C/E and R subway lines and the New Jersey Path Train. For more information, please visit www.tribecapac.org.

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