BETWEEN THE LINES Announces Special Talkback Series; Tickets Now On Sale!

Tickets are now on sale for the new Off-Broadway musical Between the Lines at the Tony Kiser Theater at Second Stage (305 West 43rd Street). Tickets range from $55 - $125 and are available at www.BetweenTheLinesMusical.com. Produced by Daryl Roth, Between the Lines will begin performances on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 and officially open on May 7, 2020.

The new musical will also be hosting a special talkback series for ticketholders following select performances. The series will feature New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult, with special appearances by her daughter Samantha Van Leer, who co-wrote the novel. The schedule will be as follows:

Friday, April 24 at 8pm with Jodi & Samantha

Tuesday, May 19 at 7pm with Jodi

Friday, June 5 at 8pm with Jodi

Saturday, June 6 at 8pm with Jodi & Samantha

Wednesday, July 8 at 8pm with Jodi & Samantha

Friday, July 24 at 8pm with Jodi & Samantha

Saturday, July 25 at 8pm with Jodi

Wednesday, August 12 at 8pm with Jodi

Saturday, August 22 at 8pm with Jodi

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and choreographed by Lortel & Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress), Between the Lines features a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and music & lyrics by Elyssa Samsel & Kate Anderson (Disney Animation's Olaf's Frozen Adventure) with orchestrations & arrangements by Tony Award nominee Gregory Rassen (Bandstand).

Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. An outsider in a new town and a new school, Delilah seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur in both extraordinary and astonishing ways, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Casting and the full design team will be announced shortly.

Between the Lines made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in Fall 2017, where the musical broke box office records and the Kansas City Star called the show, "a whimsical, wonderful production," and Broadway World raved, "It is a throwback to the prototypical well-conceived, masterfully executed, tuneful, funny, appropriately danced, and professionally acted example of what you hope a Broadway style musical might aspire to be at its best." In January 2018, a sold out concert version of Between the Lines was presented at the 92Y in Manhattan.





