BE MORE CHILL Reunion Podcast Announced with George Salazar, Will Roland, and More!

Cast members and creatives behind the viral musical phenomenon, Be More Chill, will reunite this week on Deep Dive Broadway podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network.

Tony-winning producer and host of the show Dori Berinstein will chat with members of the extended Be More Chill family including it's Tony-nominated composer and lyricist, Joe Iconis, book writer Joe Tracz, director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, and producers Jerry Goehring, Michael Hurst, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, as well as Broadway cast members Will Roland, George Salazar, Stephanie Hsu, and Jason Tam, and and London cast members Blake Patrick Anderson and Scott Folan.

Wife of 'Be More Chill' novel author Ned Vizzini, Sabra Embury, will also join the program to pay tribute to her late husband.

Be More Chill tells the atypical love story of a boy, a girl....and the supercomputer inside the boy's head guiding him every step of the way. The boy is desperately trying to fit in. The girl's longing to be noticed. And the supercomputer just wants to take over the world.

The program will take place July 22 at 9 PM ET. The live stream will be available at BPN.fm. The event will raise funds for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Learn more and donate at BroadwayCares.org.

