BBM: In Creation Conference to Offer Two Days of Panels and Workshops for Choreographers and Storytellers in New York

Join Black Box Movers (BBM) for BBM: In Creation, a two-day conference presented in collaboration with the Institute of American Musical Theatre (IAMT). Designed for director/choreographers and choreographers, this conference is creating a space for artists to learn from industry leaders, exchange ideas about the art form we share, and build meaningful connections within our creative community.

Taking place in-person, January 17 and 18, 2027 at IAMT in New York City, the conference will feature two days of panels, workshops, and presentations led by some of the most exciting voices in our industry. Featured artists and presenters include Al Blackstone, CREELO (Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant), Karla Puno Garcia, Arturo Lyons, Rickey Tripp, Josh Walden, Robert O'Hara, Jessica Castro, Patrick O'Neill, Rachel Dolan, Casie Tynee Goshow, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Betty Weinberger, and more!

Opportunities for you to learn, connect, and exchange ideas outside of contracted work can be limited. BBM: In Creation offers an opportunity for creatives to step away from the day-to-day, invest in your craft, and spend two inspiring days alongside fellow storytellers, artists, and collaborators. Whether you're looking to expand your creative toolkit, gain new perspectives, or connect with colleagues across the industry, this conference is designed to spark inspiration and foster community.

An All-Inclusive Weekend Pass is available for $250 at our Early Bird rate through November 30, 2026. Register at blackboxmovers.com/conferences

All weekend pass holders will receive:

A special welcome gift upon arrival.

The opportunity to customize their conference schedule.

Special access to Makers & Movers Night, taking place Tuesday evening at Faces & Names in Manhattan.

Additional discounts on All-Inclusive Weekend Passes are available to currently enrolled university students, IAMT students, BBM choreography alumni, and SDC members. To receive a discount code, email info@blackboxmovers.com.

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