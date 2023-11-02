BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy Debuts New Songs at City Vineyard NYC

The performance is on November 17th, 7:30 PM.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy Debuts New Songs at City Vineyard NYC

City Vineyard NYC presents "Who's That Pokémon Pod: LIVE!" featuring the songs of BALLS, for ONE-NIGHT-ONLY, November 17th, 7:30 PM.

Working their way through the Pokédex in numerical order, two comedians meticulously debate the nuances of every - single - Pokémon. It's fun! It's interactive! It's in no way affiliated with the actual Pokémon company!

They'll be joined by special guest Sarah Natochenny (Pokémon: The TV Series), the voice of ASH (FREAKIN') KETCHUM!

PLUS: Debuting four original songs from the new anime parody musical: "BALLS: The Monster-Catchin' Musical Comédy."

MONSTERS WERE SCARY. AND THE PROFESSOR WAS SCARED. So he squished 'em down into little balls, and created a safer space: where monsters are pets and pets do what they're told. But when the monsters begin to bite back, the Professor and his piece-of-shit grandson are forced to battle their past conceptions of right and wrong to save the game they helped create. With 8-bit bops produced by Broadway-bound viral sensation, Joriah Kwamé (Little Miss Perfect, Lyle Lyle Crocodile), "BALLS" is a musical satire with lots of heart and lots of fart. For fans, foes, champs and chumps-who-spent-all-their-money-on-stupid-f***ing-cards-for-their-kids.

With Book, Lyrics, Projection & Puppet Design by Brandon Zelman (Who's That Pokémon Podcast) & Harrison Bryan (A Hanukkah Carol, or GELT TRIP! The Musical), the show's debut songs will be performed live by an ensemble featuring: Teresa Attridge, Alison Lea Bender, Jordan Friend, Jacob Lindquist, Rachel Parker, and music producer, Joriah Kwamé.

 You'll see EXCLUSIVE VIDEO CALLS with Stuart Zagnit (Little Shop of Horrors), the original voice of PROFESSOR OAK!

Recommended Ages 16+.

$20 tickets can be purchased at CITY VINEYARD NYC's website. For more, please follow @ballsmusical and @whosthatpokemonpod on Instagram and TikTok. Or contact the writing team: hahaharrisonbryan@gmail.com / brandonzelman1@gmail.com



