Ahead of its opening night at Lincoln Center Theater, August Wilson's Seven Guitars is extending by one week at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater due to popular demand and will now play though January 17, 2027.

Directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, who won his first-ever Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in the 1996 Broadway premiere of the same play, this revival of one of Wilson's most lyrical and intimate plays stars Chanté Adams as 'Ruby,' Russell Hornsby as 'Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton,' Kristolyn Lloyd as 'Vera,' Michael Potts as 'Red Carter,' Roslyn Ruff as 'Louise,' John Douglas Thompson as 'Hedley,' and Daniel J. Watts as 'Canewell,' with Taylor Elise Jackson, Warner Miller, Simone Moore, and Kevyn Morrow rounding out the cast as understudies.

The creative team for Seven Guitars includes Kenneth L. Roberson (Choreography), Michael Carnahan (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Justin Ellington (Sound Design), Nikiya Mathis (Hair & Wig Design), Junior Mack (Original Music), and The Telsey Office (Casting). Zachry Bailey serves as the Stage Manager.

About Seven Guitars

Set in 1940s Pittsburgh, Wilson's haunting drama follows blues musician Floyd “Schoolboy” Barton, a man determined to win back the woman he loves and build a future beyond the limitations of Black life in America. As his friends gather and stories about Barton flow, what emerges is a richly layered portrait of masculinity and ambition, artistry, community and the collective weight of dreams deferred.

Santiago-Hudson's celebrated history with Wilson's American Century Cycle, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Jitney and his most recent Tony nominated role as Bynum Walker in Joe Turner's Come and Gone, brings decades of insight to this electrifying work.

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