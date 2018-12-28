Auditions, Internships, Stage Manager Positions, Press and Marketing, and More in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, 12/28

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 12/27/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Volunteer: Threshold Repertory - Volunteers Needed

Looking for local volunteers to help get the theater back up and running with consistent operation. Work can include cosmetic upgrades to the storefront, website content management, grant writing, show postings online, social media management, press releases, sponsorship agents, or any other talents/skills that you may have to offer.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Apprenticeship

Hartford Stage is seeking apprentices for the 2019/2020 season. Apprenticeships are available in the following departments: Arts Administration; Artistic; Costumes; Development; Education; Electrics; Marketing/Communications; Production/Company Management; Properties and Technical/Scenic Arts. Most apprenticeships run September 2019 - May 2020. Housing, parking and weekly stipend provided. For details about each position visit www.hartfordstage.org. To apply, send cover letter, resume, referen... (more)

Internships: Social media Intern and more / potential growth

(The Website and the page InsideStreamingMusicals.com contains information about who we are, what we're doing and how) MARKETING: • Content Managing and Posting Ads, Videos, Teasers, Stories and Feed Content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. • Creative Meetings to increase traffic and sales of our films to YouTube, Facebook, et al. CLERICAL: • Light clerical work as needed. (knowledge of Excel is preferred) This will include knowledge of MailChimp and creating and monitoring... (more)

Internships: Social Media and more Intern - potential growth

Email StreamingMusicals@gmail.com to submit resume (The Website and the page InsideStreamingMusicals.com contains information about who we are, what we're doing and how) MARKETING: • Content Managing and Posting Ads, Videos, Teasers, Stories and Feed Content on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. • Creative Meetings to increase traffic and sales of our films to YouTube, Facebook, et al. CLERICAL: • Light clerical work as needed. (knowledge of Excel is preferred) This will include... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Annual Fund Coordinator

This entry-level position is part of an ambitious and collegial fundraising team. Primary responsibilities are focused on coordinating efforts to generate support from sustaining level donors (up to $3,500 in annual support). The Annual Fund Coordinator, in collaboration with Development and Marketing staffs, develops and implements direct mail campaigns, coordinates telefunding efforts, and assists in stewardship through communications and events. Position Functions and Expectations Annu... (more)

Part Time Jobs: SINGLE CARROT THEATRE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FOR PRODUCTION OF PINK MILK

SINGLE CARROT THEATRE SEEKS TECHNICAL DIRECTOR FOR PRODUCTION OF PINK MILK This position will work closely with the Artistic Director and Production Manager on Pink Milk. This includes leading a team of technical assistants, managing and executing all technical elements of production, supporting production designers in creating plans for design elements (ground plans, light plots, set/prop piece schematics), and evaluating design feasibility (based on Singe Carrot's available budget, equipme... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Front Desk Supervisor

The Public Theater is seeking a Front Desk Supervisor who will report to the Operations Manager and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Front Desk. Responsibilities: • Cover Front Desk duties • Maintain the Front Desk Handbook • Supervise Front Desk Attendants • Lead hiring and training of Front Desk Attendants • Lead scheduling of Front Desk shifts & coordinate coverage as needed • Problem solve all Front Desk-related issues incl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Associate

The Marketing Associate supports the sales and promotional efforts of the Marketing team, with an emphasis on The Public Theater's e-mail marketing strategy and website. This position reports to the Associate Director of Digital Engagement. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate how those principles apply in the context of marketing and communications. Responsibilities:... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Membership Manager

The Public Theater is seeking a Membership Manager to oversee The Public's Membership and Public Supporter donor program (giving levels from $65-$1,000) representing approximately $2.5 million in contributed revenue. This position is also responsible for developing and managing year-end giving and small gift campaigns. This position reports to the Senior Director of Marketing & Communications. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity,... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-time Properties Masters

The Brown/Trinity Rep MFA Program seeks a Properties Master. Primary responsibilities include: performing as principle props artisan; collaborating with designers and directors; building and procuring props and furniture; managing show budgets; overseeing overhire artisans; attending production meetings, when possible; ensuring safety standards in the workplace and working cooperatively with all Production Departments on schedule and shared resources. Experience: Minimum of three years of pr... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Education

JOB POSTING: DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION 42nd Street Moon (San Francisco, CA), a non-profit musical theatre Production Company celebrating its 26th season, is looking for a dynamic individual to become our Education Director and significantly expand our enrollment current offerings into a top-level year-round program. Full-time salaried position with start date of March 1, 2019. MoonSchool is the Education and Outreach program of 42nd Street Moon which currently consists of thee two-week summ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Front of House Team Positions

FRONT OF HOUSE TEAM POSITIONS AVAILABLE: House Manager / Performance Ticket Agent / Bartender Status: All positions are part-time hourly and report to the Performance Supervisor Job Summary: Front of House team members provide exceptional customer service during performances. Team members work together in a fun working environment that believes in celebrating the little victories along the way and working together to face the challenges. After training, team members may be eligible to fill ... (more)

: Assistant to the Associate Producer

The Assistant to the Associate Producer provides general administrative support to the Associate Producer as well as the Producing department. This position ensures the Associate Producer's office is running smoothly and that information coming into or out of the department is clear and organized. This position reports to the Associate Producer. Responsibilities: • Assist the Associate Producer with all general administrative needs: o Facilitate all correspondence including monitoring an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Development

Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California - Director of Development Search ABOUT THE PLAYHOUSE The Pasadena Playhouse State Theater of California is a $7M League of Resident Theaters (LORT) B theater located in beautiful Pasadena, California. In 2016, The Pasadena Playhouse board appointed Danny Feldman to the newly created role of Producing Artistic Director (combination of traditional artistic director and managing director responsibilities) to lead a renaissance for the organizati... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Master

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Master to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Master The Wig Master will work with the Costume Designer on all productions to create wig, facial hair, and makeup styles that express the Costume Designer's artistic vision. This consists of approximately 20 - 30 men's and women's wigs... (more)

Temp Jobs: Wigs Assistant

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Wigs Assistant to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Wigs Assistant The Wig Assistant will be responsible for assisting the Wig Master in creating wig and facial hair styles for the three Mainstage Musicals and Theatre for Young Audience production. The Wig Assistant will maintain the styles ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Costume Crafts Artisan

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Costume Crafts Artisans to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Costume Crafts Artisan The Crafts Artisan is responsible for the creation, collection or alteration of all craft projects for each show, including millinery, dying, jewelry, masks, shoe alteration, skin parts, etc. Contract extends ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Dresser

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Dressers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Dresser Dressers are responsible for all pre- and post-show duties as assigned by the Wardrobe Supervisor, as well as show duties such as pre-sets, quick changes and emergency repairs. This position is responsible for the daily maintenance of the ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Draper

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Drapers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Drapers Drapers are responsible for draping, patterning and managing construction. Drapers will supervise a First Hand and Stitchers, attend fittings, and manage alterations. Strong period construction skills a must. Experience with tailoring, a ... (more)

Temp Jobs: First Hand

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking First Hands to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. First Hand The First Hand will work as a team with the Draper to build and alter costumes for each show. They will assist the Draper with all phases of costume construction including cutting, sewing and fitting. They will also assist with the ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stitcher

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Stitchers to join our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Our Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Stitcher The Costume Shop Stitcher sews costumes for a theatre company, using industrial or domestic sewing machines and hand sewing. The stitcher provides assistance to the patternmakers as needed, sews mock-ups and sews actual costumes in a vari... (more)

Temp Jobs: Carpenter

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Carpenters for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Carpenter Carpenters are directly responsible for creating scenic pieces from wood, metal, foam, or plastic. Daily work assignments and project deadlines are set by the Technical Director. Experience with nontraditional rigging, welding, and ability to... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Master

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Props Master for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Properties Master The Props Master works with the Director, Scenic Designer, Technical Director, and their own staff to collect, alter, and/or manufacture the hand props, furniture props, and set dressings required by each production. They are respo... (more)

Temp Jobs: Props Carpenter

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking a Props Carpenter for our 2019 Season. The season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Properties Carpenter The Props Carpenter works under the supervision of the Props Master. They are responsible for providing props and set dressing for all productions. Requires knowledge of carpentry and basic computer graphics. Sewing and experience with so... (more)

Temp Jobs: Scenic Artists

STAGES St. Louis, a professional musical theatre company entering our 33rd season, is seeking Scenic Artists for our 2019 seasonal Production Staff. Season consists of three large scale musicals and one theatre for young audience production. Scenic Artists Scenic Artists are responsible for painting all scenic elements (scenery, drops, props, floors, etc.) for each production. Scenic Artists may be asked to do certain scenic treatments as required by the designer, including foam car... (more)

