Auditions, Internships, Full-time Theatrical Positions, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 10/17

Auditions: AUDITIONS: The Importance of Being Earnest

The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is a play by Oscar Wilde. First performed on 14 February 1895 at the St James's Theatre in London, it is a farcical comedy in which the protagonists maintain fictitious personae to escape burdensome social obligations. Working within the social conventions of late Victorian London, the play's major themes are the triviality with which it treats institutions as serious as marriage, and the resulting satire of Victorian ways. It... (more)

Internships: Winter/Spring Internships

The New Group, one of New York's leading Off-Broadway theaters, is proud to offer a rigorous and competitive internship program in order to develop and empower the next wave of exceptional theater professionals. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing four productions in our 2019/20 season, the organization's New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions or... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production and Facilities Manager

The Associate Production and Facilities Manager of the Wilma Theater oversees and maintains the Theater's the main building (theater and offices) and their offsite Rehearsal Hall. The primary functions of the APFM are to assist in the weekly operations of the Production Department, manage the physical plant, and oversee the maintenance necessary to ensure safe and efficient operations, providing maintenance as necessary. Specifically, the APFM , in addition to tracking production payroll, sched... (more)

Part Time Jobs: TKTS Patron Services Representative

Patron Services Representatives are the official face of Theatre Development Fund on the TKTS lines at Times Square, South Street Seaport and Lincoln Center. They assist patrons at the booths with all of their questions and are primarily charged with discussing the current theatrical offerings with potential ticket buyers. The goal of a Patron Services Representative is not to "push" or "sell" certain shows or seats, but rather to help our patrons to make informed decisions for themselves and g... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Marketing and Communications

Classification: Full-time Reports to: Managing Director Salary: DOQ The Tony Award-winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre seeks a full-time director of marketing and communications to administer the activities of a full-service in-house agency responsible for an annual audience of 200,000 and revenue exceeding $9 million. This person: Serves as a critical member of the senior management team responsible for realizing the strategic ambitions of the Theatre. Manages a staff including senior m... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Project Manager, Brand Studio

The Brand Studio department of The Public oversees the creation of all visual/graphic assets for the organization, including but not limited to marketing collateral, show artwork, building signage, digital assets, merchandising, stationary, and more. The Brand Studio department is also responsible for maintaining the visual brand standards of the organization as relates to our seasonal and institutional design guidelines. The Public Theater seeks a Project Manager to oversee requests and fu... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Production Manager

Hudson Scenic Studio is one of the most successful providers of custom scenic fabrication, automation and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Associate Production Manager reports to the Lead Production Manager and is responsible for managing projects in the production phase with a focus on fabrication and logistics. Also manages auxiliary departments such as trucking... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Coordinator

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Internships: Theatre Management Internships

PAUL A. KAPLAN THEATRE MANAGEMENT PROGRAM WINTER/SPRING 2020 INTERNSHIPS Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, invites individuals to apply for Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program winter/spring internships. For nearly 50 years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America's most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by American and international playwrig... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

Job Posting: Technical Director, STREB Inc. Date: October 2019 Classification: Full Time, Exempt POSITION SUMMARY The TECHNICAL DIRECTOR is responsible for leading the technical and production management for STREB Inc., which includes the STREB Extreme Action Company, the STREB PopAction School, the España-STREB Trapeze Academy and STREB's Educational and Community Engagement programs on and off-site. Reporting to the Artistic Director, working closely with the Executive Director, and coll... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artists: Director/Choreographer & Music Director

TADA!'s Mission and History: TADA! inspires young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn and think differently through high quality musical theater productions and educational programs. TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training & youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater cl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, a professional theatre company in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, seeks a highly organized and experienced individual to serve as Costume Shop Manager. This is a part-time position December through April, which becomes full-time and on-site in Boulder May through August. Applications are being accepted now through October 31, 2019. Offsite (part time) : December 1, 2019 - May 11, 2019 Onsite (full time): May 12, 2020 - August 16, 2020 Un... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant

MPAC seeks a versatile candidate to support its busy Marketing Department as a full-time Marketing Assistant. Overall Summary: The Marketing Assistant plays a vital role as a member of the marketing team. This is a great opportunity for someone with 1-2 years' experience who can work as a team player as well as take on responsibility independently. The ideal candidate will have strong communication and organizational skills, enthusiasm and willingness to learn, and a passion for arts administ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications Manager, Joe's Pub

Communications Manager, Joe's Pub The Public Theater is looking for a full time Communications Manager to work in Joe's Pub. The Communications Manager will strategize and execute publicity for 700+ annual performances, artistic programs, institutional efforts, and offsite events. Responsibilities: - Lead and execute publicity strategy for the venue, performances, and related programs and initiatives. - Write and distribute press releases to local, mainstream, niche, and national outle... (more)

: JOB OPPORTUNITIES

JOB OPPORTUNITIES AT AMERICAN DREAM A revolutionary community for retail, dining and unexpected entertainment - Opening Fall 2019 A first of its kind destination, American Dream is approximately 3 million square feet and includes over 450 shops, services and amenities - complemented by over 15 entertainment offerings that appeal to the young and young at heart, including; a 16-story Big Snow Indoor Ski & Snow Park; KidZania; a live Performing Arts Theater; a 300-foot tall Observation Whee... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

Summary Statement: Bay Street Theater (BST) in Sag Harbor, NY seeks a General Manager. This full-time salaried position is a high level leadership position who works closely with the Executive Director and Artistic Director in managing, steering and shaping the company in a time of exciting growth. The General Manager is responsible for contracts, bookings, financials, HR and facilities oversight and oversees multiple departments within the organization. This position requires an energetic... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time SAT Instructor

A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We proudly partner with several schools and nonprofit organizations in the NYC metro area to provide test preparation classes to students that may not otherwise have access. We are currently seeking part-time teachers to deliver high quality SAT instruction on-site at our various partner schools and nonprofit organizations located throughout Brooklyn, Q... (more)

: Part Time Opportunities

PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part-Time Opportunities! Show Off Your Personality And Prove You Have What It Takes to Bring Characters to Life And Join Team Nick in Slime Time Live! THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 10 AM - 2 PM Meadowlands YMCA 390 Murray Hill Parkway, East Rutherford, NJ CHARACTER PERFORMANCE AUDITIONS BEGIN AT 10 AM TEAM NICK PERFORMANCE AU... (more)

Full Time Jobs: GRAPHIC & DIGITAL MEDIA MANAGER

The Graphic & Digital Media Manager will organize and coordinate all digital & in-house marketing needs in order to ensure organizational exposure, advocacy, and brand consistency, as well as designing both print and digital marketing collateral that conveys the excitement of Bay Street's programming using well established branding guidelines. The Graphic & Digital Media Manager is responsible for planning, implementing, and reporting on all of the theater's digital marketing and in-house media... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

About You: 5-7 years of industry experience (event agency experience a plus) Audio visual, production, and/or technical theater background preferred Driven, motivated and comfortable with being a leader Strong & confident communication skills - both written and oral Comfortable working in a team environment, both taking and giving direction Ability to successfully multi-task, and take full ownership of assigned projects Hard working, and recognize this business does not have set hours ... (more)

: Actors needed in the Quad Cities for Halloween Murder Mystery dinner

We're casting actors for a Murder Mystery dinner that takes place on Halloween in Rock Island, IL. Roles are available for men and women ranging in age from 20s to 60s. Our Murder Mysteries are loosely scripted. Actors must be comfortable with immersive environments and have the ability to situationally improvise and to remember important plot points. Our events are fun and family-friendly. There are no formal auditions or rehearsals. We will, however, do a walk through of what will happe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

The Artistic Director of Hickory Community Theatre is responsible for advancing the Theatre's mission, implementing the artistic vision and upholding our values, working in partnership with the Managing Director. The Artistic Director will provide leadership and propose transformative strategies that will help advance the Theatre's mission, implement the artistic vision, uphold our values and, working together with the Managing Director, create a sustainable operating model for the future. The ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Master Carpenter

PICT Classic Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA) is seeking a local Master Carpenter for our upcoming production of The Woman in Black (November 9-23). Working closely with our Technical Director, the Master Carpenter will be responsible for set construction, load-in, and strike of staging and scenery at our performance space at WQED. Load-in: October 27-28. Strike: November 25-26. Interested parties may submit a cover letter and resume to Patrick McCall, Production Manager (pmccall@picttheatre.o... (more)

Temp Jobs: Digital Engagement Assistant

The Public Theater is looking for a temporary Digital Engagement Assistant to work alongside the Marketing and Communications Team. Reporting to the Communications Associate, the Digital Engagement Assistant will provide support for The Public's social media channels and assist in the execution of The Public's overall Digital Strategy. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate h... (more)

Internships: Spring Semester Internship

Telsey + Company's NY office takes internship applications for three intern sessions throughout the year. Our interns work directly with casting directors, associates, and assistants on a variety of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, film, and commercial projects. They are exposed to many aspects of the casting process including putting out audition appointments, helping to coordinate sessions, and assembling audition materials and sides packets, in addition to administrative tasks. Interns wil... (more)





