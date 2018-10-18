Audition, Dialect, Voice-Over Classes; Internships; Photographers; More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 10/18

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/18/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs: Assistant Director

Everyday Inferno Theatre Company is currently accepting applications from Assistant Directors for their upcoming world premiere theatrical adaptation of Nella Larsen's Harlem-Renaissance novel, Quicksand, to be produced at the IRT Theatre in December 2018. We particularly, but not exclusively, encourage artists of color to apply. Production period: Rehearsal period begins on or around 10/29 Mandatory walk through 11/26 at 6pm Load in and tech 11/27-12/1 Production runs 12/1-12/1... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Theatre Technicians

Theatre Technicians Stage Carpenters, Electricians, Scenic Artists and Dressers The Laguna Playhouse, a professional LORT theatre company in Laguna Beach, California, seeks experienced theatre technicians to assist with our busy production calendar. We are looking for qualified Stage Carpenters, Electricians, Scenic Artists and Dressers to join our Playhouse family. These employees will report directly to the Production Manager. Applicants should have experience in their specific field, alon... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Supervisor

Production Supervisor Department: Production Supervised By: Director of Production, Technical Director Supervises: Production Assistant, Production Coordinator, Overhires FLSA Status: Exempt The mission of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (aka "The Wallis") is to create, present, and celebrate unique performing arts events and educational programs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community. DESCRIPTION The Production Supervisor works directly with the... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Audio Video Supervisor

Audio Video Supervisor Department: Production Supervised By: Technical Director, Production Supervisor Supervises: Audio Video Coordinator, Overhires FLSA Status: Exempt The mission of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (aka "The Wallis") is to create, present, and celebrate unique performing arts events and educational programs that reflect the rich cultural diversity of our community. DESCRIPTION The Audio Video Supervisor directs and manages all aspects of the soun... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Seeking Box Office/ Front of House Director

Seeking a full-time Box Office/ Front of House Director for a well known performing arts venue in Eastern Long Island, presenting programming ranging from Art Garfunkel and Three Dog Night to Gilbert Gottfried and Nick Dipaolo to limited theatricals such as Million Dollar Quartet and more. Must have excellent customer service, computer skills, problem solving skills, detail orientation, ability to handle and diffuse confrontation, and more. Experience with hospitality, websites, graphics, a... (more)

Theatres: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Auditions

"JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR" LIGHTS UP THE STAR REPERTORY THEATRE IN ESCONDIDO NOVEMBER 2-11, 2018 STAR Repertory Theatre brings rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar" to their own renovated building, featuring music by the world-renowned composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber! SAN DIEGO, CA - STAR Repertory Theatre presents the timeless classic "Jesus Christ Superstar" in their own renovated Escondido theatre from November 2-11. Seen through the eyes of Judas Iscariot, the show is set against the bac... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Box Office Auditor

The Shubert Organization, one of Broadway's leading theatrical management companies, has an opportunity for a Box Office Auditor. The qualified candidate will have box office operations experience. The work schedule is 10am to 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays plus three additional days to be determined during the training period. Possible split days off work week. Must be flexible to work Sundays for vacation relief and be willing to work major holidays and overtime when needed. Qualifications: ... (more)

Classes: Audition Method - Be prepared to walk into the room

New to NYC and auditioning? Do you need help with your resume? Need help figuring out all the auditions that there are? Want to know what "they" are looking for in the audition room? Do you want to create a new network and gain a mentor? If you answered 'Yes' to one or more of those questions let us help you and come take our class! We will answer all those questions, give you individual feedback and more! Class for all ages. Whether you just graduated and moved to follow your dream in NYC or re... (more)

Classes: Audition Method - Are you prepared?

Im sure you are asking yourself, "Who are you and why do I need you?" Well, we offer a preparation class that will not only give you the tools but the confidence to walk into your next audition putting your best LaDuca forward. We want to help you shine at what you do best! It's the step from novice to seasoned! We can help you unleash your potential! #BizbeforetheShow We will assist you with your resume, help you navigate what the differences are between all types of calls, what is expect... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) is looking for a detail-oriented, resourceful, adaptive, and collaborative General Manager to join our staff. The position of General Manager is a full-time, year-round position responsible for smooth and efficient business operations of the organization, including personnel, finance, facilities, IT, and insurance. The General Manager reports to the Managing Director. The General Manager plays a central role in shaping Cal Shakes' unique workplace c... (more)

Theatres: Casting Calls & Auditions For Florida Renaissance Festival's 27th Anniversary Season

WHO: 2019 FLORIDA RENAISSANCE FESTIVAL WHAT: Casting Calls and Auditions seeking Enthusiastic Performers for the Florida Renaissance Festival's 27th Anniversary Season! (7) Glorious Weekends at Quiet Waters Park, Deerfield Beach February 9th to March 24th, 2019 (10am to Sunset) Plus (2) Mondays: School Day, February 11th President's Day, February 18th For more information, please visit our website: www.ren-fest.com ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: ATC Teen Coordinator

ATC TEEN COORDINATOR Part-time Seasonal, Non-Exempt Reports to Tucson Education Associate Compensation: $11.00/hour 15 hours/week Arizona's first professional theatre company, Arizona Theatre Company is the state's only member of the respected League of Resident Theatres (LORT) - as well as the only LORT theatre nationally that produces shows in two cities, Tucson (at the historic Temple of Music and Art) and Phoenix, (at the elegant Herberger Theater Centre). ATC maintains offices in b... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Head Carpenter

The Technical Director will oversee all technical aspects of the Company's mainstage productions, manage the production budget, supervise the production crew, and advance all shows with venues for at home and touring. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: In house and in theatre Responsibilities • Create tech schedule with Production Stage Manager. • Help Stage Manager set up rehearsal space, if needed (scenery, audio and video). • Help load and unload Company equipment at w... (more)

Voice-Over / Speech / Dialect Coaching Coaching: New York Speech Coaching's Weekly Public Speaking Practice Group

If you struggle with your speaking voice, nerves, or feel you need additional practice in front of peers, this is the group for you! Each Tuesday, New York Speech Coaching offers a practice group that provides the opportunity to practice your presentation skills in a small, supportive group environment. Each participant will receive several minutes to work on a presentation of their choice, or if preferred, a speech assigned to them by the instructor who will be present for feedback. Sign up to... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Media Planner/Buyer, Search

If you have digital media experience, LOVE all things digital/media, you're enthusiastic, collaborative and a detail-oriented individual, we would like to meet you and explore the possibility of joining our amazing media department in planning the day to day management of our online media campaigns, as a Digital Media Planner/Buyer, Search. Serino Coyne LLC is a dynamic, full-service advertising and marketing agency specializing in entertainment and theatre-related accounts. We are part of O... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Box Office Representative

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage is seeking a seasonal part-time Box Office Representative. Reporting to the Box Office Supervisor and/or Box Office Manager, the Representative's primary responsibilities include assisting Hartford Stage patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone, in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have 1-2 years of customer service experience, excellent telephone demeanor, and the abilit... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate General Manager

Theatre Aspen's Associate General Manager is a full-time position reporting to the General Manager and Producing Director and is responsible for providing the essential support required to maintain an efficient theatrical producing company. This position is an important link for all departments and carries with it a substantial need for understanding of, and adherence to, organizational hierarchy and appropriate communication pathways. The Associate General Manager has specific responsibilities... (more)

Internships: Casting Internship

Laura Stanczyk Productions & Brick Wall Theatrical LLC. is seeking energetic, hard-working, highly organized students for FULL-TIME and PART-TIME internships. Position starts on January 2nd, 2019 and continues through mid-May. If the opportunity is available for a brief training period in mid-late December, that is ideal, but not required. **DUE TO THE NATURE OF THIS INTERNSHIP, WE ARE ONLY ABLE TO CONSIDER CURRENT STUDENTS. Please only apply if you are currently a student. Students who ar... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Production Manager

The Public Theater is seeking Assistant Production Managers for our production management team. These positions are salaried, full-time, and overtime-eligible. Responsibilities: • Assist the Production Manager on assigned production(s), working with creative, producing, and production staff to realize the production within the agreed budget parameters and available resources • Collaborate closely with the show team (Producer, Company Manager, Production Manager, and Stage Manager) to su... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Experience Attendant - Trolls The Experience

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Experience Attendant - Trolls the Experience

DreamWorks Trolls The Experience is coming to NYC this Fall - and YOU can be a part of the team that makes the magic happen! This live location-based experience is a visually stunning, interactive adventure that brings to life the colorful and musical world of DreamWorks Trolls. Feld Entertainment, the global leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment, is proud to partner with Universal Brand Development in this exciting new venture that will be sure to lift the human s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Artistic Director

The Old Globe in San Diego, an industry-leading theatre, seeks dynamic, experienced candidates for the position of Associate Artistic Director. With a budget of $27 million, each season features 15 productions on three stages on our lovely Balboa Park campus. These seasons include a renowned summer Shakespeare Festival along with productions of classic and world premiere plays and musicals, as well as an annual new play reading series. The position is one of two Associate Artistic Directors a... (more)

Internships: Marketing/Advertising Internship

Want to get hands-on experience at a creative advertising agency? If so, AKA might be the place for you. Students who intern with us have the opportunity to work in the following areas of our business: Marketing & Promotions, Media, Content, Studio, Business Development, Client Services, Insights and Digital. For an overview of each department, please visit AKA.NYC. PROGRAM INFORMATION INTERNSHIP PERIODS Spring: January-May (dates TBD by your supervisor) Part time (20 hours/week mi... (more)

Internships: Winter Intern

ABM is seeking part-time Marketing Interns for Fall and Winter. Start date is flexible. About ABM: ABM is a full-service advertising & marketing firm specializing in theatre, arts, and culture, with expertise in marketing & promotions, traditional & online advertising, social media, and creative services. More info at: ABMagency.com. Responsibilities: » Assist the team with marketing brainstorming sessions & plans » Research new opportunities for client marketing initiatives and do... (more)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You