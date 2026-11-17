International recording artist Ashley Paul makes her 54 Below debut with HEARTS UP AFTER DARK. Known for her charting dance-pop releases and magnetic live performances across the United States and Europe, the New York native invites audiences into an intimate late-night world of glamour, heartbreak, reinvention, and storytelling through song. Blending the sophistication of vintage cabaret with the energy of contemporary pop performance, Hearts Up After Dark transforms 54 Below into a seductive after-hours experience where humor, vulnerability, and theatricality collide.

Featuring music from Ashley's original catalog including 'Hearts Up,' 'Finding Rhythm,' and 'Bingo Baby,' alongside reimagined classics such as 'Fever,' 'Dream a Little Dream of Me,' and 'Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend,' the evening moves seamlessly between emotional confession, jazz-inspired storytelling, and high-energy performance moments. With elegant staging, live musicians, and Ashley's signature charisma, the show explores themes of love, illusion, desire, and self-discovery through a modern cabaret lens.

From intimate ballads to sparkling pop anthems, Hearts Up After Dark offers audiences an unforgettable evening that is equal parts concert, cabaret, and immersive nightlife fantasy — the perfect late-night escape in the heart of New York City.

For more on Ashley visit: https://www.ashleypaulofficial.com

EVENT DETAILS

December 29, 2026

Doors: 9:00 p.m.

Show: 9:30 p.m.

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