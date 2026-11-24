The Ariana DeBose-led Sweet Charity workshop has wrapped after five weeks, with Ainsley Melham, Gabi Campo, and more joining her. Production stage manager Cody Renard Richard shared a look inside the workshop, including the complete cast list.

Joining DeBose as Charity Hope Valentine was Melham as "Charlie/Vittorio/Oscar," Campo as "Nickie," Taylor Marie Daniel as "Helene," Reed Campbell as "Herman" and "Nicholsby," Jordan Clark as "Ursula," and Aramie Payton as "Big Daddy."

The ensemble also included Alex Aquilino, Annelise May Baker, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Maya S. Bowles, Yeman Brown, Cameron Burke, Mia DiLena, Tyler Eisenreich, Pedro Garza, Daniel Gaymon, Logan Gray Saad, Sarah Sigman, and Jessica Mallare White.

The workshop featured all-new direction and choreography by Tony Award nominees Jeff and Rick Kuperman. A timeline, including potential future productions of the revival, is being kept under wraps.

Inspired by Federico Fellini's Nights of Cabiria, Sweet Charity explores the turbulent love life of Charity Hope Valentine, a hopelessly romantic but chronically unlucky dance hall hostess in New York City. With a hilarious book by Neil Simon and a quintessentially mid-1960s score by Cy Coleman (music) and Dorothy Fields (lyrics) that includes the songs “Big Spender,” “If My Friends Could See Me Now,” “The Rhythm of Life,” and “Baby, Dream Your Dream,” Sweet Charity captures all the energy, humor, and heartbreak of life in the Big City for one of musical theater’s most enduring and iconic optimists.

Sweet Charity opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on January 29, 1966, in a production directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse and starring Gwen Verdon, John McMartin, Helen Gallagher, and Thelma Oliver. Bringing together several defining talents of the American theater—including Coleman, Fields, Simon, Fosse, and Verdon—the collaboration made the musical a landmark of mid-century Broadway. It ran for 608 performances and received nine Tony Award nominations. Charity Hope Valentine immediately entered the canon of great musical-theater heroines: funny, sexually candid, bruised but irrepressibly hopeful, and denied the conventional romantic ending audiences had come to expect from musical comedies.

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