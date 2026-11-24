Additional cast members have been revealed for ​Manhattan Theatre Club's Faydra, starring Julianne Moore. This world premiere by Sarah Ruhl will be directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters. Performances begin February 2, 2027, with opening night on Thursday, February 25, 2027, at NY City Center Stage I.

Moore will be joined by Obie Award winner April Matthis (Broadway: August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, Mary Jane at MTC; Off-Broadway: Primary Trust, Toni Stone) as Oenone and Campbell Scott (Broadway: A Christmas Carol, Long Day's Journey Into Night; Off-Broadway: The Atheist; Film: Big Night, Roger Dodger, Longtime Companion) as Theseus. Casting for the final role of Hippolytus will be announced at a later date.

Aphrodite aims her bow at Faydra (Moore) and lets an arrow of love fly. Nothing is ever the same. Mostly because the object of Faydra's sudden, all-devouring lust is her soon-to-be stepson. Ruhl's fearless world premiere is a modern take on the classic Greek myth. Faydra explores the impossibility of reconciling logic and longing—especially for a woman unwilling to deny desire.

April Matthis is a two-time Obie Award-winning actress who has appeared on Broadway in Amy Herzog's Mary Jane at MTC and the acclaimed revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson. Her standout Off-Broadway credits include the title role in Toni Stone as well as the Pulitzer Prize-winning plays Primary Trust and Fairview, and her work with the groundbreaking theatre company, Elevator Repair Service. She has appeared in such television series as “The Beast in Me,” “Elsbeth,” “Life & Beth,” “Evil,” “Not Suitable for Work,” and the upcoming Netflix series “Rabbit, Rabbit.”

Julianne Moore has built one of the most acclaimed careers in contemporary acting, earning widespread recognition for her remarkable range across film and television. She can soon be seen in The Debut, a new film written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Her unforgettable performances include Short Cuts, Boogie Nights (Academy Award nomination), The Big Lebowski, Far from Heaven (Academy Award nomination), The End of the Affair (Academy Award nomination), The Hours (Academy Award nomination), Still Alice (Academy Award, Best Actress) and May December, among many others, in addition to acclaimed television work in “Game Change” (Emmy Award), “Lisey's Story” and “Mary & George.”

Campbell Scott's notable New York theatre credits include Broadway's A Christmas Carol, Noises Off, Long Day's Journey Into Night, and The Real Thing, as well as his Drama Desk-nominated Off-Broadway solo turn in The Atheist. On film, he is best known for starring in Big Night (which he also co-directed), Singles, Roger Dodger, The Spanish Prisoner, Longtime Companion, The Amazing Spider-Man franchise, and Jurassic World Dominion. Television audiences recognize him from prominent roles in “House of Cards,” “Damages,” “Royal Pains,” and “WeCrashed.”

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Related Stories 1 Julianne Moore Will Lead FAYDRA at Manhattan Theatre Club

Julianne Moore will lead the world premiere of Sarah Ruhl's FAYDRA, directed by Les Waters, in a strictly limited engagement at New York City Center, Stage I. Learn more here!