Applications Open for ATCA Helbing Mentorship Program

Beginning January 15, 2022, applications will be accepted for the American Theatre Critics Association (ATCA) and Foundation ATCA Helbing mentorship program for LGBTQIA+ arts writers.



From January 15, 2022 at noon EST through April 30, 2022 at midnight EST, applications will be accepted for the program designed to provide mentorship and publishing opportunities for theater writers focusing on LGBTQ+ topics. Over the course of the year, the recipient will work with established professionals who are members of ATCA and will work on projects to provide professional experience in criticism, feature writing, podcasting, social media, and other communications platforms.



The year-long program will begin in September 2022 and includes a $5,000 grant (to be paid in installments connected to program deliverables) and associate membership in the ATCA organization.



Applicants should identify as LGBTQ+ and are asked to provide a current resumé, writing samples (published or not), and a personal statement. The application form can be found here. Applications must be received by April 30, 2022 at midnight EST. The recipient will be announced July 15, 2022, and the program will begin September 1, 2022.



Named for the late Terry Helbing, a pioneer in Gay Theater during the 1970s and 1980s, the program has been designed to encourage the development of LGBTQ+ theater coverage and to develop and amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ arts writers through scholarship, mentorship, and professional development. In this way, we aim to make arts journalism a more progressive and inclusive profession.



For more information about the program and applications, visit https://americantheatrecritics.org/helbing-mentorship-program/.