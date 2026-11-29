Anthony Ramos recently released “En Las Alturas / In the Highest,” a bilingual holiday salsa single that he performed at the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Saturday, November 28. Ramos sang in Spanish and English aboard Balsam Hill’s three-story “Deck the Halls” float, joined by a horn player and a conga player as dancers performed in the street below.

His performance came near the end of the broadcast, just before Santa Claus closed out the parade. Heavy rain, strong winds and coastal flooding pushed the event from Thanksgiving Day to Saturday.

Ramos also recorded a performance of the song at EPCOT for The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, which airs Monday, November 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Hosted by Derek Hough and narrated by Quinta Brunson, the special also features performances by Kelly Clarkson, Alanis Morissette, Madison Beer, aespa, Warren Zeiders and The War and Treaty. It begins streaming December 1 on Disney+, Hulu and Disney’s YouTube channel.

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton, originating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. He earned an Emmy nomination for the filmed version of the musical and a Golden Globe nomination for playing Usnavi in the 2021 film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ In the Heights. His other screen credits include A Star Is Born, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and Twisters. As a recording artist, Ramos has released two solo albums, The Good & The Bad and Love and Lies

Listen to the song below:

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