Cabaret artist and entertainer Anthony Fett returns to The Triad Theater on Sunday, December 6, at 7 PM for the 11th Annual GAYER THAN CHRISTMAS, a festive, star-studded celebration of the holiday season.

Now celebrating 11 years of making the Yuletide gay, Fett's annual holiday extravaganza brings together Broadway talent, New York nightlife personalities and beloved cabaret performers for an evening of holiday classics, musical comedy, show-stopping vocals and audience singalongs.

This year's special guests include Broadway stars Allison Semmes (Motown: The Musical, Harmony) and Kelvin Moon Loh (Beetlejuice, SpongeBob SquarePants, The King and I), alongside Josh Bardier, Lavinia Draper and Janelle Farias Sando, with musical direction by Lynn Portas.

From the nostalgic magic of Christmases past to the outrageous camp and irreverent humor that have become hallmarks of Fett's annual celebration, GAYER THAN CHRISTMAS promises an evening of music, laughter, holiday spirit and a decidedly sexy visit from Santa Claus.

A celebration of friendship, chosen family and the joy of coming together during the holidays, GAYER THAN CHRISTMAS has become an annual New York City holiday tradition.

The performance will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 7pm at The Triad Theater located at 158 West 72nd Street, New York City. Tickets and information can be found at AnthonyFett.com

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