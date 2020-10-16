Announcing Atlantic Acting School's new Global Virtual Conservatory & Scholarships!





This brand new global part-time program is tailored to the ambitious artist, actor and educator eager to broaden their network and their creative mind. Rooted in multicultural perspectives on performance methodology, this remote program draws from Atlantic Acting School and Atlantic Theater Company's broad and diverse pool of working artists - from NY to LA, Argentina, Australia, London and beyond! Over the course of three concentrated 6-week semesters, students will develop three distinct portfolio pieces - a self-scripted solo project, a film project and a collaborative group project.



We offer a limited number of annual partial and full scholarships for select incoming students for our professional conservatories. When applying, students will be assessed for scholarship eligibility based upon their merit, prior training and experience, overall promise and financial need.



Practical Aesthetics Scholarship applications are being accepted now through November 18, 2020. Award winners will be notified in early January.





Get a free taste of our acting technique in this digestible and illuminating 18-minute class! This introductory #TechniqueTuesday workshop led by Atlantic Acting School faculty member and alum Sam Gonzalez walks you through the building blocks of the Atlantic acting technique, Practical Aesthetics, as developed by co-Founders David Mamet and William H. Macy. Gain basic technique, and learn to articulate your understanding of text through compelling, playable actions.



