During Andrew Rannells’ time in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, he had a lot of famous faces come backstage — including Kevin Spacey.

The two-time Tony Award nominee revealed on the Tuesday, November 17, episode of The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi podcast that the House of Cards actor asked him out on a date following their brief encounter in his dressing room at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre.

“I’ve never told this story before,” the It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play actor began. “He asked me on a date once.”

“He sent me a letter to The Book of Mormon — handwritten,” Rannells continued.

When Rannells was starring as Elder Price in The Book of Mormon, which opened on March 24, 2011, he and costar Josh Gad were often greeted by “a lot of really fun people,” he said.

However, Rannells explained, “Sometimes they would bring them up into our dressing rooms, but with no notice.”

“So after the show, we’re getting changed, and I’m not fully dressed, and there’s a knock on my door, and it was Goldie Hawn, Kevin Spacey and Joel Schumacher,” Rannells recalled. “They were not together, but they all walked up together, and Josh and I were like — I think I was in my underwear, and I’m sweaty — ‘Hi.’”

Rannells remembered them all cramming into his dressing room backstage at the theater and claimed that Spacey was “rubbing my neck a little bit as we were standing there.”

“Joel Schumacher, who was very close to me, said, ‘Stay away from that man,’” Rannells claimed. “And Kevin was like, ‘Hey, come on. Come on.’ Then, like a week later, I got a handwritten letter from him asking me on a date, and I just never responded.”

Rannells said the note was “written on Old Vic letterhead because he was running the Old Vic at the time,” adding that Spacey was allegedly very “flattering” and told the actor “how talented I was” and asked him to dinner.

While Rannells said that he kept the letter “for a long time,” the anecdote “got less funny” over time. In 2017, Spacey faced allegations of sexual misconduct and subsequently said he lives “as a gay man” in an apology to actor Anthony Rapp, who sued him for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In 2022, Spacey was found not liable in Rapp’s civil suit. Spacey was acquitted of all criminal charges in his 2023 U.K. trial. In March 2026, Spacey reached a settlement with three men who sued him in the U.K. over allegations of sexual assault. He has consistently denied allegations of sexual assualt against him.

Still, Rannells said, the letter itself “was classy.”

Rannells has been in a relationship with his former Boys in the Band costar Tuc Watkins.

For Watkins’ 60th birthday in September, Rannells shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, captioning the post, “Happy Birthday, Tuc Watkins!!!! My goal is always to celebrate you everyday, but especially today. I love you, Tuc. You’re my guy.”

Rannells can currently be seen in the Broadway production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, which is running at the Broadhurst Theatre through January 3, 2027.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas/Walter McBride

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