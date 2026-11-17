Starring in the first Broadway production of The Fantasticks was not something Nathan Levy saw coming.

“It’s wild to think that this show and this role were never on my bingo card… like ever,” the actor, who stars as Lewis — the young lover once known as Luisa at the heart of the Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones musical — exclusively tells BroadwayWorld.

This reimagined LGBTQ+ version of The Fantasticks was completed by book writer and lyricist Jones before his death in 2023 and developed outside of New York following its 2022 debut at Flint Repertory Theatre in Michigan.

Unlike many traditional paths to Broadway, however, this newly staged production only had a one-day table reading to hear the script and score come to life before rehearsals began. “Everything about this process has been so quick and so rare,” Levy points out. “When was the last time you heard of a musical coming to Broadway without an out-of-town [tryout], a workshop, a lab? We had none of that.”

Still, The Fantasticks is no stranger to the New York theatre scene. The original 1960 Off-Broadway production made history as the world’s longest-running musical after 42 years and 17,162 performances, and the musical was revived Off-Broadway in 2006 for a run through 2017.

“It sounds dramatic, but it’s true — this is Broadway history,” says Levy. “This is a show that is a staple and in the DNA of New York theater, and it has been since 1960.”

Levy stars as Lewis in the musical theater classic, which opened Monday, November 16, at the Hayes Theater in a charming new production directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.

The leading actor exudes optimism playing a teenage hopeless romantic in his bright orange polo, light denim jeans, checkered belt and white sneakers. “In the context of this show, this is the first time we’ve seen a version of what this character looks like and sounds like,” Levy explains. “It’s like you open up a fairy-tale book, and that’s where we are.”

But, for opening night, Levy opted for the opposite. “I wanted to honor how classic and timeless the show is,” he says, adding that he planned to lean into fall and winter fashion. “[It’s] something a little less youthful and a little more me.”

Styled by Bethany Tesarck, Levy’s sleek, all-black ensemble consists of an Armani shirt with a velvet band across the chest and BMC Studio trousers with tailoring by Annabelle Brame. Textures, embellishments and intricate detailing elevate the look, and Levy accessorizes with an assortment of silver jewelry and a Seiko watch.

“I love understated,” the actor says, noting that he was going for a completely different vibe from his last Broadway opening night in 2023 as part of the cast of Once Upon a One More Time.

While walking the red carpet three years ago for the Britney Spears musical was an unforgettable experience considering it was Levy’s first time originating a role in a Broadway musical, he says that bringing The Fantasticks to the Great White Way “feels precious.”

“Obviously, we’re still going to dance and have fun, but this opening night is going to be very special in a way that I could’ve never imagined,” he says.

Levy says he’s looking forward to celebrating at the afterparty at Sony Hall with his family coming in from California as well as his theatrical representation and a few friends he worked with on Broadway’s Aladdin.

“When I first heard that this show was coming to Broadway, my initial thoughts were, ‘This is going to be just beautiful,’” recalls Levy, who stars in the musical opposite longtime friend Maxim Chlumecky as Matt. “It’s a very simple love story that is able to translate to multiple languages and be done in multiple countries across the world for all these years because it is such a universal love that people can relate to.”

“Everyone can relate to that first experience of what that first true love felt like — and then, the loss of that, and the lessons you learn out of that, and how you grow through it — whether it’s with that person coming back into your life or not,” Levy adds.

To be able to star in the reimagined version that puts a gay love story front and center is particularly meaningful.

“Yes, it’s now a queer love story, but we talk about it once,” Levy explains. “The moms are just like, ‘The boys love each other. Why should we be worried?’ We’re not making their sexuality a struggle, or it’s not necessarily a main plot point of conflict, which I feel like in 2026 — at least for me and most of my queer friends — is so much more impactful.”

As for finally making it to opening night, “It’s only going to be love in that theater on Monday,” says Levy. “At that point, it’s true celebration, which is a line I say in the show… Celebration!”

Photo Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Style Credits:

Trouser: Brandon Murphy/@bmcstudio

Shirt: Armani

Watch: Seiko

Tailoring: Annabelle Brame/@byannabellebrame

Stylist: Bethany Tesarck/@bethanytesarck