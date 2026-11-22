The American Theatre of Actors Inc (ATA), founded and led by Artistic Director James Jennings, will host a memorial gathering celebrating the life, spirit, and artistic legacy of acclaimed New York stage and screen actor Samuel 'Sam' Cruz on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at 6:00 PM at ATA's historic Midtown complex, located at 314 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019.

Samuel Cruz passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2026, in Astoria, New York, at the age of 29. Born on August 24, 1997, in Orange County, California, Cruz became a vital presence on the independent theatre stage and a treasured member of the American Theatre of Actors company.

In keeping with Sam's unmistakable personal style and warmth, attendees are invited to "Wear your Doc Martens if you have them, and bring your favorite memories of Sam!"

In a statement shared with the theatre community, Cruz's family wrote:

'We are heartbroken to announce our beloved Sam passed away unexpectedly on November 19th, 2026 in Astoria, New York at age 29 due to long-term health complications. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl, and two sisters, Allyson and Isabelle. Sam will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Thank you for the love and support.'

Speaking on behalf of the American Theatre of Actors, executive director, Jessica Jennings shared:

'Sam Cruz possessed the rare gift of bringing fierce classical command and raw, unguarded humanity to every role he touched on the American Theatre of Actors stages. Whether breathing volatile, poetic life into Delmore Schwartz or commanding the title role of King Richard II, Sam approached the craft with fearless generosity, wit, and devotion to his fellow artists. Our halls at 54th Street are immeasurably quieter without him, and we invite everyone whose life he enriched to join us in celebrating a remarkable actor and an extraordinary soul.'

About Samuel Cruz (1997-2026)

Born in Orange County, California, on August 24, 1997, Samuel Cruz moved to New York City to pursue his passion for dramatic performance, graduating from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts Company in 2020. Driven by a desire to forge his own artistic voice, he also devised original work and workshopped new plays at The Actors Studio with celebrated playwrights Lanie Robertson and Richard Vetere.

Cruz quickly established himself as a versatile and fearless force on New York's independent stages, forming a particularly fruitful artistic home at the American Theatre of Actors. Under the direction of ATA founder James Jennings and company collaborators, Cruz delivered standout performances across both classical repertoire and contemporary drama. His notable stage credits include:

In addition to his stage work, Cruz appeared on screen in the feature film The Woods (2022, dir. Michelle Schumacher, starring J.K. Simmons) as well as numerous independent and short films, including Court of Honor, Beyond Closed Doors, Lovers Leap, and Stuck In The Middle With You.

Memorial Service Details

Event: Celebrating the Life of Samuel Cruz

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: American Theatre of Actors, 314 West 54th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues), New York, NY 10019

Attire / Note: Casual; guests are encouraged to wear Doc Martens if they have them and come prepared to share favorite stories and memories of Sam.

Venue Contact: 212-581-3044 | americantheatreofactors@gmail.com

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