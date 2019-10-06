Ambassador Theatre Group is For Sale For £500m

According to The Sunday Times, Ambassador Theatre Group is up for sale.

The company was last bought by American private equity firm Providence for £350m six years ago. It is now for sale for £500m.

Read more on The Sunday Times.

ATG owns both the Lyric Theatre and the Hudson Theatre on Broadway, in addition to over 50 venues in the US, the UK, and Germany. The company's West End theatres include the Duke of York's, Harold Pinter, Piccadilly, Savoy, the Apollo Victoria and the Lyceum.

In addition, ATG owns a theatre ticketing company, ATC Tickets, which operates in the UK, US and Germany across three brands: atgtickets.com, LOVEtheatre.com and Group Line.

ATG was founded in 1992 in the UK. Recent ATG productions in the UK include the Pinter at the Pinter Season; Tony Kushner's Caroline Or Change and 9 to 5. The company is producing Sir Ian McKellen's 80-date UK tour.

Recent producing credits in the U.S. include Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman: The Musical, A Doll's House Part 2, Sunday in the Park with George, and Lincoln Center Theater's The King and I.





Related Articles