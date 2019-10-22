Amas Musical Theatre's Dare To Be Different Festival Presents A Developmental Reading Of WINDYWOO AND HER NAUGHTY, NAUGHTY PETS

Amas Musical Theatre, (Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) presents a developmental reading of Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical, By Wendy Ann Gardner is a new musical based on the popular Naughty Naughty Pets franchise featured on Cartoon Network, with books published by Disney's Hyperion Books for Children. The reading, which is open to the public, takes place as part of Amas Musical Theatre's Dare to Be Different Festival on Nov. 23rd @ 5:00 pm and Nov. 24th, 2019, @ 12:00 & 3:00 pm at the A.R.T/New York Theatres, Mezzanine Theatre, 502 West 53rd Street, NYC.

Windywoo is devastated to learn the building, where they reside, is being sold to a huge New York real estate developer! Their beloved neighborhood is changing, and Hector, the building owner, wants them out! Will the power of pets move the human heart and save the day? Against all odds, Windywoo keeps her family of pets together and learns that a home isn't as important as having someone to come home to.

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets, The Musical runs approximately 75 minutes, with 14 songs, and is suitable for all ages.

Windywoo and Her Naughty Naughty Pets delivers a message of human kindness, love of pets, and the importance of families of all kinds. Windywoo empowers through determination, education, and sense of self by standing up for those she loves and triumphs by bringing all those she encounters together in a joyous celebration of the meaning of a family. This delightful story will appeal to audiences of all ages, with real-world situations, infectious songs, and irreverent humor.

Jonathan Cerullo (The Boys from Syracuse, Band In Berlin, Big Apple Circus, Anna Karenina, Legs Diamond) directs. The creative team includes Stephanie Bianchi (Music Director), Carol Schuberg (Associate Director), and Nikolas George Brown (Stage Manager).

The cast includes, Remy Zaken (Spring Awakening, Brooklynite, Freckleface Strawberry, Off B-way Dear Evan Hanson) leads a cast that includes Soara-Joye Ross (Lortel Award-winner Best Supporting Actress and Drama Desk-nominee for Carmen Jones, Anything Goes), Frank Vlastnik (A Year with Frog and Toad, Sweet Smell of Success, Big), Ryan Duncan (Gettin’ the Band Back Together, Shrek The Musical, Altar Boyz [Drama League nom]), Daniel Everidge (Grease, Found, Nominated for Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel awards for Lead Actor in Falling (Minetta Lane), Promenade (Encores! Off-Center), Film “The Greatest Showman”), Kathy Searle (“Love in Kilnerry”, “8 Slices”, “Bill Tilghman and the Outlaws), Lulu Picart (R&H Cinderella - First National), Listen to My Heart, Madagascar Live! Disenchanted! (Nominated, Lortel Award), Viet Vo Vietgone, Carousel TV/FILM: “The Blacklist, A Crime to Remember”, “Tales of the City”, Brian LaSoya Indie Film “Zero Charisma”, NY Stand-up Comedian, creator/writer web series 'Public Access' and Alexandra Muscaro With Love, Marilyn.

For online tickets www.amasmusical.org. All shows presented at the beautiful A.R.T./New York Theatres; Mezzanine Theatre located at 502 West 53rd Street (10th Ave & 53rd St) All phone orders: (212) 563-2565 BOX OFFICE: 1 Hour Before Curtain.

For information on the A.R.T./New York Theatres including directions and accessibility information, please CLICK HERE. Amas gratefully acknowledges the performance space for these productions was subsidized by the A.R.T./New York Theatres Rental Subsidy Fund, a program of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York).





