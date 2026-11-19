"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre to Premiere EXPOSED at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center
Scenic design is by Rob Dutiel, with costumes by Anna-Alisa Belous and lighting by Dan Ozminkowski.
Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatrewill presents the World Premiere of Exposed on March 11-13, 2027 at BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center, 199 Chambers Street, New York, NY 10007.
Exposed, Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre's 27th Annual Performance Season, is an evening-length work that explores vulnerability, vision, and courage. The scenic design creates an ever-changing landscape of pathways, levels, and partitions that conceals, distorts, confounds, beckons, and demands resilience. The choreography traces a journey from fragmentation and restraint to openness and release, unfolding through fluid partnering, interconnected ensemble work, sweeping phrases, buoyant lifts, and soaring moments of trust and transformation.
Audiences will be seated on both sides of the stage, including a limited number of intimate, up-close floor seats, transforming the theater space as the boundaries between performers, audience, and performance space dissolve.
'At a time when division and uncertainty seem to shape so much of our collective experience, Exposed invites us to consider the courage of vulnerability. I am interested in what we discover when we peel back the layers that separate us, when we allow ourselves to be seen, and when we find strength through connection. The work is an exploration of fragility, resilience, and possibility.' - Amanda Selwyn
Tickets start at $30 and are available here.
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