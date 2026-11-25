Next spring, Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio will present the sixth FOOTPRINTS Dance Festival, a multi-day dance festival that will celebrate the work of emerging and established choreographers. Curated by Amanda Selwyn, this festival will showcase innovative dance works with a strong theatrical aesthetic. For more information on Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, click here.

﻿Selected choreographers will receive a fully produced concert at Amanda Selwyn Dance Studio, photos and video from dress rehearsal, and opportunities for discounted rehearsal space and studio classes/workshops.

Applications for choreographers are now open. Click HERE to apply by December 18. Proposed works must be under 12 minutes in length, and applicants may submit up to two works. Each work must be submitted on a separate application.

The Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre creates dynamic dance theatre that activates emotional expression. Through an interplay of athletic and articulate motion, they present theatrical and immediate works that engage audiences from start to finish and beckon a response of thought, feeling, and soul.

Amanda Selwyn (Artistic Director/Choreographer) founded Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre in 2000 and, in 27 seasons, has directed over 275 productions, developed a network of artists, and created Notes in Motion's dance education program. Amanda recently taught workshops and residencies at Peridance, Bucknell University, Hofstra University, NYU, SUNY New Paltz, BMCC, Baruch, New Women, NY, the NY Gender Conference, and Temple University. Her work has been presented twice on Jacob's Pillow Inside/Out, at Tribeca PAC, American Dance Guild Festival, DUMBO Dance Festival, APAP, COOL NY, Wassaic Dance, WestFest, Movement Research, Dixon Place, NYU's Women and Theater conference, Dance Teacher Summit, and Pushing Progress. Amanda led workshops at 3 Face to Face conferences. Grants: NYSCA, Harkness Foundation, Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation, Hyde and Watson Foundation, Vogler Foundation, Friars Foundation, The O'Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, Dizzy Feet Foundation, Bronx Arts Council, DCLA, NYC Council, Manhattan Borough President, MetLife, and Bossak/Heilbron Foundation. Amanda participated in the Choreographer's Lab program at Jacob's Pillow. She has a 500-hour yoga teacher's certification, teaching yoga privately and at Crunch Gym. She holds a Master's degree from NYU Tisch and a Bachelor's from Northwestern University in theatre, women's studies, and dance.

Amanda Selwyn Dance Theatre/Notes in Motion programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. The company is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

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